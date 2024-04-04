Belle and Sebastian’s Glasgow Weekender | Full lineup of acts announced including The Vaselines
Legendary Scottish act The Vaslines, Camera Obscura and Bis are among the names that have just been announced, as Belle and Sebastian present The Glasgow Weekender have revealed the full lineup for the August event.
Known to many thanks to covers performed by Nirvana, including a performance at Reading Festival in 1991 where Kurt Cobain invited Eugene Kelly to perform “Molly’s Lips,” their blend of alternative rock, indie pop, and twee pop, they gained the attention of Cobain, who frequently cited them as one of his favourite acts.
Despite their brief initial run until 1989, they left a lasting impact, reuniting in 2008 and continuing to make music, including their albums "Sex with an X" (2010) and "V for Vaselines" (2014.)
Camera Obscura, formed in Glasgow in 1996, meld indie pop with a twee pop influence, often drawing comparisons to Belle and Sebastian. After a hiatus due to keyboardist Carey Lander's passing in 2015, they returned to the stage in 2018. Their discography includes five studio albums, with "Desire Lines" as their latest release in 2013. A new album, "Look to the East, Look to the West," is anticipated in May 2024
It’s also a very welcome return for Bis, who achieved fame with EPs and albums like "The New Transistor Heroes" and "Social Dancing." After disbanding in 2003, Bis reunited in 2007 and again in 2009, releasing "data Panik etcetera" in 2014 and continuing to create music, including their recent album "Systems Music For Home Defence" in 2022
Full lineup for Belle and Sebastian Present The Glasgow Weekender?
Friday
- Belle and Sebastian
- Camera Obscura
- Walt Disco
- The Joy Hotel
- Butcher Boy
- The Tenementals
- Mary In The Junkyard
- DJ Suzy Lee Kidd
Saturday
- Belle and Sebastian
- The Vaselines
- Bis
- CMAT
- Callum Easter
- Drug Store Romeos
- The Parsonage
- Monica Queen
When is Belle and Sebastian Present The Glasgow Weekender?
Bell and Sebastian present The Glasgow Weekender takes place at the SWG3 Galvanizers Yard, Glasgow on Friday 2 August and Saturday 3 August 2024.
Where can I get tickets to attend Belle and Sebastian Present The Glasgow Weekender?
Limited weekend tickets are on sale now, while single-day tickets go on general sale at 10am on April 5 2024 through Ticketmaster.
