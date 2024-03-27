Watch more of our videos on Shots!

April 5th 2024 marks the 30th anniversary of the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain; considered one of music’s most important and enigmatic frontmen, to the point some described him as a “spokesperson for Generation X.”

BBC Two and iPlayer will host a special night dedicated to Kurt Cobain and Nirvana in April, highlighted by the premiere of "Moments That Shook Music: Kurt Cobain," a new documentary produced by Touchdown Films. This documentary will provide an in-depth look at Cobain's tragic death in 1994 through rare and powerful archival footage, some of which has never been broadcast in the UK before. It aims to give viewers a firsthand experience of the events surrounding Cobain's passing, featuring reactions from those present at the time, including the electrician who found Cobain and an interview with Cobain himself.

Jonathan Rothery, Head of BBC Popular Music TV, mentioned that the documentary seeks to demystify the mythologized moments of Cobain's life and death, offering a raw, unfiltered look at the events through the lens of those who were there. John Osborne of Touchdown Films emphasized the importance of using archival footage to transport viewers back to 1994, providing an immersive experience of this pivotal moment in music history.

Additionally, the same night will feature a rebroadcast of "When Nirvana Came To Britain," exploring Nirvana's relationship with the UK; "Foo Fighters at Reading 2019," showcasing a performance by the Foo Fighters, led by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl; and "The Live Lounge Show" with Clara Amfo, including performances from the Foo Fighters and others.

Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, lying in bed wearing pyjamas in Roppongi Prince Hotel in Tokyo, Japan, during an interview, 19th December 1992. (Photo by Gutchie Kojima/Shinko Music/Getty Images)

BBC Radio 6 Music will honour Kurt Cobain on Friday, 5 April, with "Kurt Cobain Forever," featuring a day of tribute from 7am to 7pm. Throughout the day, presenters Nathan Shepherd, Deb Grant, Mary Anne Hobbs, Craig Charles, and Emily Pilbeam will each play a Nirvana track every hour, accompanied by voice notes from celebrities and musicians who were influenced by Cobain. Contributors include Steve Albini, Michael Azerrad, Stuart Braithwaite, Kristin Hersh, Nuha Ruby Ra, Billy Childish, Courtney Taylor-Taylor, Carlos O’Connell, and Lia Metcalfe, among others.

In addition to the day's broadcasts, BBC Sounds will host a special collection dedicated to Kurt Cobain starting the same day. This collection includes "The Kurt Cobain Forever Playlist," a compilation of live Nirvana performances, a special feature on Dave Grohl's musical journey, a retrospective on Nirvana's impact featuring discussions with Grohl, Krist Novoselic and Butch Vig, and a deep dive into the band's iconic "Nevermind" album with insights from various artists.