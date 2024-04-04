Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With Taylor Swift’s celebrated “Era’s” tour fast approaching UK shores, and ticket unbelievably still available for a select number of shows, a recent amendment to Ticketmaster’s “lead booker” policy has left many Swifties delighted over the change.

Initially, those who had booked tickets to see Taylor Swift would need to provide a form of identification to demonstrate they were the actual ticket holders attending the event, rather than someone else on their behalf (sometimes known as “proxy ticketing”).

But on Wednesday afternoon, the ticketing company issued an email that the “lead booker” policy was no longer valid for the upcoming shows, kicking off in Edinburgh on June 8 2024.

That email read: 'The 'lead booker' policy has been removed, meaning that the person whose name is on the Ticketmaster account used to purchase tickets is no longer required to attend the event. All other terms and conditions remain unchanged. We hope you enjoy the show!”

This means that those who don’t have a credit card or the financial clout to attend the shows can now book tickets through a family or friend, and not require them to attend the concert to prove they are the ticketholder who purchased tickets for the event.

With the Edinburgh show looking to increase its capacity by 15,000 people ahead of the show, it’s good news for many who may have missed out on tickets by not having a Ticketmaster account or enough money can now have a lot more accessibility for the show.

But some critics have already come out and stated that perhaps it is a bad move, considering now that the abolishment of the “lead booker” policy now opens the floodgates for more “proxy ticketing” and with it, the potential flood of automated bots to pick up the remaining tickets - and with it, leaving some Swifties missing out on tickets once again.

The situation is similar to that in South Korea involving IU and EDAM Entertainment, who themselves had to deal with a raft of controversy over “proxy ticketing” for the K-Pop star's upcoming tour.

Are there tickets left to see Taylor Swift’s UK “Era’s” tour?