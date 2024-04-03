Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Controversy continues to dog K-Pop artist IU, after the revelation that tickets for her upcoming tour have been subjected to illegal trading and suspected fraudulent transactions by her agency, EDAM Entertainment.

The backlash towards both the artist and the agency also comes from the perceived lack of empathy in handling the ticketing situation, especially from EDAM Entertainment, and their failure to address the root issues of the ticketing controversy.

One specific incident involved a fan allegedly engaging in "proxy ticketing" – purchasing tickets on behalf of someone else due to personal circumstances. This practice came under scrutiny when a social media post boasted about obtaining a good seat for a friend's concert. The agency initially was reluctant to accept the fan's explanation (that the ticket was purchased directly but paid for by a friend), leading to public backlash against both EDAM Entertainment and IU by proxy herself.

The fan was warned that additional identity verification might be required at the concert, emphasizing the agency's stance against potential illegal transactions.

EDAM Entertainment also faced furore after they clarified that seats cancelled on the day of the concert were not resold and that no company executives or staff transferred tickets to acquaintances. This was meant to counter rumours and ensure transparency, but it seems to have contributed to the backlash, especially when photos emerged suggesting that there were no empty seats where cancellations were supposed to have occurred, contradicting the agency's statement.

That statement read: “Regarding the issue of fraudulent ticket transactions for our artist IU's 2024 Seoul solo concert, we have received all relevant information from Melon Ticket regarding a fan's recent online post, and we would like to express our position. We ask for your understanding that it took some time to make the announcement as we, Melon Ticket, and the performance team went through an accurate fact-checking process regarding the content of the post.”

