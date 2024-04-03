Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After what has felt like a lot of teasing regarding when her new album is out, Charli XCX has finally revealed the release date for “Brat” - and to sweeten the deal has also dropped two brand new tracks from the record alongside details of a UK tour to promote the new album.

“Brat,” the follow-up to 2022’s “Crash,” will contain her previous single “Von Dutch” alongside the two new tracks that have been released: “Club classic” being a throwback to the halcyon days of club anthems and the heyday of Gatecrasher/Cream, while “B2b” having more of an electronic feel to it rather than a dance-heavy “banger.”

The release hasn’t been without controversy, however; some fans have complained about the artwork for “Brat,” a lime green cover with the word “Brat” in lowercase. Addressing the recent drama, the pop star told Vogue Singapore “They were like, ‘Why isn’t she going to be on the cover? She needs to be on the cover’,” Charli explained. “Why should anyone have that level of ownership over female artists?”

“I wanted to go with an offensive, off-trend shade of green to trigger the idea of something being wrong. I’d like for us to question our expectations of pop culture –why are some things considered good and acceptable, and some things deemed bad?

“I’m interested in the narratives behind that and I want to provoke people. I’m not doing things to be nice.”

Charli XCX “Brat” tracklisting

360 Club classics Sympathy is a knife I might say something stupid Talk talk Von dutch Everything is romantic Rewind So I Girl, so confusing Apple B2b Mean girls I think about it all the time 365

When is Charli XCX’s new album, “Brat,” released?

Currently, the new Charli XCX album is scheduled for release through all leading digital platforms on June 7 2024.

When is Charli XCX on tour in the United Kingdom?

Live Nation has confirmed that Charli XCX will be on tour at the following UK venues:

November 27 2024: Co-Op Live Arena, Manchester

November 28 2024: The O2, London

November 29 2024: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

December 2 2024: OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

When do tickets go on sale to see Charli XCX during her UK tour?