Teenage tour guides are being recruited to lead fans on a tour of Harry Styles' hometown due to a surge in visitors. In the last year, around 5,000 fans, affectionately known as 'Harries,' have visited the charming village of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, eager to trace the pop icon's early life.

The local community has embraced this influx of enthusiasts by creating a free map for a two-mile tour, available at the village's railway station. This initiative is part of a broader plan to launch official tours showcasing key locations from Styles' youth, including the bakery where he worked and a Chinese restaurant he once visited with Taylor Swift.

Candidates for the tour guide positions should be passionate about Holmes Chapel, its heritage, and its connection to Harry Styles, and possess strong communication and storytelling abilities.

Peter Whiers, head of the Holmes Chapel Partnership, announced plans to commence these guided tours on Saturday mornings in June and weekdays throughout July, August, and September. The partnership is seeking Harry Styles fans aged sixteen and above to serve as guides.

Following safety concerns due to the increased foot traffic, special walking maps were produced last year to guide fans safely through the village. The tour highlights include Styles' childhood home, his school, and the bakery where he worked, concluding at the railway viaduct famous for being the site of his first kiss.

Whiers noted the significant rise in visitors and the local business boom that has accompanied this trend. He emphasized the community's desire to enhance the visiting experience for fans, ensuring they leave with lasting memories of Styles' home village.

A notable spot on the tour is the viaduct adorned with messages from fans at the site of Styles' rumoured first kiss. Due to high interest, an assessment day is scheduled for April 20 to select up to sixteen guides.