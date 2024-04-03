Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lil Nas X, who predated Beyonce might we add by dropping the country-influenced song “Old Town Road” back in 2018, has announced that his concert film now has a UK release date.

“Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” was scheduled to premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and follows the artist during the height of his “Long Live Montero” tour in 2022. That tour saw the musician perform dates across North America, Europe and South America, with a one-off performance during the tour in Australia.

However that premiere was delayed after a bomb threat was made at the location where the film was set to premiere; thankfully despite the threat, the premiere continued without a hitch and elicited a warm response from critics.

While the documentary has already premiered on streaming platforms in the United States through MAX, no official release date had been confirmed for a UK release, but now the decision has been made for “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” to arrive on streaming platforms over here, eschewing a cinematic release.

When is “Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero” released in UK cinemas?

Sadly, the release isn’t scheduled to appear on subscription services such as Netflix or AppleTV+, but will be available to rent or buy through all leading digital retailers from May 20 2024.

