BIG HIT MUSIC is celebrating the news overnight that BTS member Jung Kook has set a new record on the Billboard Charts since the release of his latest album, “GOLDEN.”

In a post on the agency’s website, BIG HIT MUSIC has touted that “Golden” has spent 21 weeks in the album charts, setting a new record for a K-Pop soloist in the process. As of writing, “GOLDEN” was still inside the Billboard 200, currently sitting at number 131.

“GOLDEN” is also currently sitting in both the Top Current Album charts (36) and the Top Album Sales chart (49), adding to the singles success Jung Kook has had on the Billboard Charts - his first single “Seven” featuring Latto, “Standing Next To You” and “3D” featuring Jack Harlow are all still within the top 200 positions in the Global 200 and Global (excluding the United States” chart).

It comes after a week that saw Jung Kook earned the Best Music Video award for “Seven” at last weekend’s IHeartRadio Awards, the first Asian to ever scoop that prize at the ceremony, alongside earning the inaugural K-Pop Artist of the Year Award.

Alongside Jung Kook’s success, fellow BTS member V’s single “FRI(END)S” has made appearances on the Digital Song Sales Chart (14), the Global 200 Chart (37) and the Global Chart (excluding the USA - 23)