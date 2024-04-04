Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest returns to Sweden this year, after the success of Loreen at last year's event (who also happens to be one of the performers at this year’s Manchester Pride Gay Village Party). But with the event taking place in the homeland of four Eurovision icons, could there be an appearance 50 years after their win at the beloved song contest?

This year would mark half a century since one of Eurovision’s biggest success stories won the contest with their catchy disco-pop number “Waterloo.” That group of course was ABBA, who used their win in 1974 to propel themselves into the pop culture landscape shortly afterwards, with the release of “ABBA” a year later which included “Mamma Mia” - earning the group their second UK number one on the singles chart.

Akin to the interpersonal dramas that Fleetwood Mac endured during their time as a band, ABBA broke up in 1982 and has long been an act many have hoped to see reform; not just for Eurovision. Fans have come close to a reunion though, albeit in “avatar” form - or “ABBAtar” form as they like to call their virtual selves.

"ABBA Voyage" of course is the group’s concert residency in London running until 2024, and features the music of the legendary Swedish pop group ABBA, but with a unique twist. Instead of live performances by the actual members of ABBA, the show utilizes state-of-the-art digital technology to create virtual avatars of the band members as they appeared in their prime during the 1970s.

But if this year’s Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Sweden, 50 years since ABBA won the contest and became the first Swedish act to accomplish that feat, surely they are going to appear at this year’s event in Malmo - right?

Will ABBA appear at the Eurovision Song Contest 2024?

Swedish pop group Abba, performs during the the Eurovision Song Contest 1974 on February 09, 1974 in Brighton with their song Waterloo. Abba won the Eurovision Song Contest in England with "Waterloo", this was the beginning of the greatest career in Swedish pop music history. (AFP PHOTO/SCANPIX SWEDEN-OLLE LINDEBORG)

Well, despite this year’s event set to be a celebration of ABBA’s win 50 years ago, there’s still been no sign that the band will appear at the event. In an interview with BBC Newsnight in 2023, the group refuted claims they would be penning this year’s Swedish entry alongside discussions they could reform for this year’s event.

Benny Anderson during the interview revealed: "I don't want to, and if I don't want to, the others won't. It's the same for all four of us - someone says, 'no' - it's a no,” with Björn Ulvaeus stating: "We can celebrate 50 years of Abba without us being on stage.”

But Eurovision being Eurovision, there’s always a chance of a big surprise - just don’t place a bet on the idea.

When is the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest?