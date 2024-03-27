Although Hannah Waddingham and Stacey Solomon were both winners at the Royal Television Society Awards, only Hannah was amongst the best dressed stars. Unfortunately Stacey Solomon failed to hit the fashion mark in a dress that would have been more suitable for a wedding (think bridesmaid dress!) and you get the idea.
Hannah Waddingham looked chic in a black dress and won an award for Best Entertainment Performance for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Stacey Solomon’s show Sort Your Life Out won Best Formatted Popular Factual, but her outfit did not win any awards.
Actress Jasmine Jobson was one of the most elegant on the night in a very stylish black dress whilst Noel Fielding did not win any fashion plaudits for his pink and black animal print coat. Top Boy star Araloyin Oshunremi was one of the best dressed at the Royal Television Society Awards. He kept it simple in a stylish black suit with no shirt underneath, the trend of the moment for men!
I love black and pink combined but the fluffy sleeves on Kym Marsh's dress did not work! I also was not a fan of Louise Brealey’s choice of outfit. She opted for a rather unflattering shaped dress and colour for the Royal Television Society Awards.
- Breakthrough Awards - The Travel Show
- Arts - Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World
- Children's Programme - A Kind Of Spark
- Comedy Drama - Juice
- Comedy Performance (Female) - Gbemisola Ikumelo
- Comedy Performance (Male) Hammed Animashaun
- Daytime Programme - Scam Interceptors
- Documentary Series -Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland
- Drama Series - Happy Valley
- Entertainment -Squid Game: The Challenge
- Entertainment Performance - Hannah Waddingham - Eurovision Song Contest 2023
- Formatted Popular Factual - Sort Your Life Out
- History - White Nanny, Black Child
- Leading Actor (Female) -Tamara Lawrance - Time
- Leading Actor (Male) - Kane Robinson - Top Boy
- Limited Series - The Sixth Commandment
- Live Event - Eurovision Song Contest 2023
- Presenter - Chris Packham - Inside Our Autistic Minds
- Scripted Comedy - Extraordinary
- Single Documentary - Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story - Sky Documentaries
- Single Drama - Partygate
- Soap And Continuing Drama - EastEnders
- Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit - Alex Scott - FIFA Women's World Cup
- Sports Programme - All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final
- Supporting Actor (Female) - Bella Ramsey - Time
- Supporting Actor (Male) - Éanna Hardwicke - The Sixth Commandment
- Writer Comedy - Jack Rooke - Big Boys
- Writer Drama - Sarah Phelps - The Sixth Commandment
