Jamine Jobson looked ultra glam at the Royal Television Society Awards but Stacey Solomon and Noel Fielding failed to impress Jamine Jobson looked ultra glam at the Royal Television Society Awards but Stacey Solomon and Noel Fielding failed to impress
Jamine Jobson looked ultra glam at the Royal Television Society Awards but Stacey Solomon and Noel Fielding failed to impress

Best and worst dressed at the Royal Television Society Awards include Hannah Waddingham and Stacey Solomon

Hannah Waddingham was one of the best dressed stars at the Royal Television Society Awards, but Stacey Solomon failed to hit the fashion mark

Marina Licht
By Marina Licht
3 minutes ago

Although Hannah Waddingham and Stacey Solomon were both winners at the Royal Television Society Awards, only Hannah was amongst the best dressed stars. Unfortunately Stacey Solomon failed to hit the fashion mark in a dress that would have been more suitable for a wedding (think bridesmaid dress!) and you get the idea.

Hannah Waddingham looked chic in a black dress and won an award for Best Entertainment Performance for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Stacey Solomon’s show Sort Your Life Out won Best Formatted Popular Factual, but her outfit did not win any awards.

Actress Jasmine Jobson was one of the most elegant on the night in a very stylish black dress whilst Noel Fielding did not win any fashion plaudits for his pink and black animal print coat. Top Boy star Araloyin Oshunremi was one of the best dressed at the Royal Television Society Awards. He kept it simple in a stylish black suit with no shirt underneath, the trend of the moment for men!

I love black and pink combined but the fluffy sleeves on Kym Marsh's dress did not work! I also was not a fan of Louise Brealey’s choice of outfit. She opted for a rather unflattering shaped dress and colour for the Royal Television Society Awards.

  • Breakthrough Awards - The Travel Show 
  • Arts - Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World 
  • Children's Programme - A Kind Of Spark
  • Comedy Drama - Juice
  • Comedy Performance (Female) - Gbemisola Ikumelo
  • Comedy Performance (Male) Hammed Animashaun
  • Daytime Programme - Scam Interceptors 
  • Documentary Series -Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland
  • Drama Series - Happy Valley
  • Entertainment -Squid Game: The Challenge 
  • Entertainment Performance - Hannah Waddingham - Eurovision Song Contest 2023
  • Formatted Popular Factual - Sort Your Life Out 
  • History - White Nanny, Black Child 
  • Leading Actor (Female) -Tamara Lawrance - Time 
  • Leading Actor (Male) - Kane Robinson - Top Boy
  • Limited Series - The Sixth Commandment 
  • Live Event - Eurovision Song Contest 2023
  • Presenter - Chris Packham - Inside Our Autistic Minds
  • Scripted Comedy - Extraordinary
  • Single Documentary - Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story - Sky Documentaries
  • Single Drama - Partygate
  • Soap And Continuing Drama - EastEnders 
  • Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit - Alex Scott - FIFA Women's World Cup
  • Sports Programme - All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final
  • Supporting Actor (Female) - Bella Ramsey - Time 
  • Supporting Actor (Male) - Éanna Hardwicke - The Sixth Commandment 
  • Writer Comedy - Jack Rooke - Big Boys
  • Writer Drama - Sarah Phelps - The Sixth Commandment 
Actress Jasmine Jobson was amongst the best dressed at the Royal Television Society Awards. She opted for an elegant black dress and kept her hair swept back from her face

1. Jasmine Jobson looked chic in black

Actress Jasmine Jobson was amongst the best dressed at the Royal Television Society Awards. She opted for an elegant black dress and kept her hair swept back from her face Photo: getty

Stacey Solomon's choice of dress looked more suitable for a wedding rather than an awards ceremony. It reminded me of a bridesmaid dress

2. Stacey Solomon opted for a strapless dress to the Royal Television Society Awards

Stacey Solomon's choice of dress looked more suitable for a wedding rather than an awards ceremony. It reminded me of a bridesmaid dress Photo: getty

Don't get me wrong. I do love a bold choice of outfit but I wasn't a fan of Noel Fielding's pink and black leopard print coat for the Royal Television Society Awards

3. Noel Fielding with his girlfriend Liliana Bird at the Royal Television Society Awards

Don't get me wrong. I do love a bold choice of outfit but I wasn't a fan of Noel Fielding's pink and black leopard print coat for the Royal Television Society Awards Photo: getty

Top Boy star Araloyin Oshunremi was one of the best dressed at the Royal Television Society Awards. He kept it simple in a stylish black suit with no shirt underneath, the trend of the moment for men!

4. Top Boy star Araloyin Oshunremi

Top Boy star Araloyin Oshunremi was one of the best dressed at the Royal Television Society Awards. He kept it simple in a stylish black suit with no shirt underneath, the trend of the moment for men! Photo: getty

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Top Boy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.