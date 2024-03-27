Although Hannah Waddingham and Stacey Solomon were both winners at the Royal Television Society Awards, only Hannah was amongst the best dressed stars. Unfortunately Stacey Solomon failed to hit the fashion mark in a dress that would have been more suitable for a wedding (think bridesmaid dress!) and you get the idea.

Hannah Waddingham looked chic in a black dress and won an award for Best Entertainment Performance for the Eurovision Song Contest 2023. Stacey Solomon’s show Sort Your Life Out won Best Formatted Popular Factual, but her outfit did not win any awards.

Actress Jasmine Jobson was one of the most elegant on the night in a very stylish black dress whilst Noel Fielding did not win any fashion plaudits for his pink and black animal print coat. Top Boy star Araloyin Oshunremi was one of the best dressed at the Royal Television Society Awards. He kept it simple in a stylish black suit with no shirt underneath, the trend of the moment for men!

I love black and pink combined but the fluffy sleeves on Kym Marsh's dress did not work! I also was not a fan of Louise Brealey’s choice of outfit. She opted for a rather unflattering shaped dress and colour for the Royal Television Society Awards.

Breakthrough Awards - The Travel Show

Arts - Fight The Power: How Hip Hop Changed The World

Children's Programme - A Kind Of Spark

Comedy Drama - Juice

Comedy Performance (Female) - Gbemisola Ikumelo

Comedy Performance (Male) Hammed Animashaun

Daytime Programme - Scam Interceptors

Documentary Series -Once Upon A Time In Northern Ireland

Drama Series - Happy Valley

Entertainment -Squid Game: The Challenge

Entertainment Performance - Hannah Waddingham - Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Formatted Popular Factual - Sort Your Life Out

History - White Nanny, Black Child

Leading Actor (Female) -Tamara Lawrance - Time

Leading Actor (Male) - Kane Robinson - Top Boy

Limited Series - The Sixth Commandment

Live Event - Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Presenter - Chris Packham - Inside Our Autistic Minds

Scripted Comedy - Extraordinary

Single Documentary - Otto Baxter: Not A F***ing Horror Story - Sky Documentaries

Single Drama - Partygate

Soap And Continuing Drama - EastEnders

Sports Presenter, Commentator or Pundit - Alex Scott - FIFA Women's World Cup

Sports Programme - All Ireland Senior Football Championship Final

Supporting Actor (Female) - Bella Ramsey - Time

Supporting Actor (Male) - Éanna Hardwicke - The Sixth Commandment

Writer Comedy - Jack Rooke - Big Boys

Writer Drama - Sarah Phelps - The Sixth Commandment

1 . Jasmine Jobson looked chic in black Actress Jasmine Jobson was amongst the best dressed at the Royal Television Society Awards. She opted for an elegant black dress and kept her hair swept back from her face Photo: getty

2 . Stacey Solomon opted for a strapless dress to the Royal Television Society Awards Stacey Solomon's choice of dress looked more suitable for a wedding rather than an awards ceremony. It reminded me of a bridesmaid dress Photo: getty

3 . Noel Fielding with his girlfriend Liliana Bird at the Royal Television Society Awards Don't get me wrong. I do love a bold choice of outfit but I wasn't a fan of Noel Fielding's pink and black leopard print coat for the Royal Television Society Awards Photo: getty

4 . Top Boy star Araloyin Oshunremi Top Boy star Araloyin Oshunremi was one of the best dressed at the Royal Television Society Awards. He kept it simple in a stylish black suit with no shirt underneath, the trend of the moment for men! Photo: getty