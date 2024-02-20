Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stacey Solomon is back with her team of cleaning, organising and sorting to help families across the UK. It’s one of our favourite shows to watch on TV and now the Queen of decluttering your home returns to BBC One for a fourth season along with Dilly Carter, Iwan Carrington and Rob Bent.

Stacey Solomon, 34, and the team are full of helpful tips and hacks for cleaning and organising your home. As well as a few familiar faces last season we saw her husband Joe Swash helping out, her dad the handyman, and Stacey even roped in bestie Mrs Hinch to give a helping hand.

What is Sort Your Life Out about?

We all have days when our homes are not in the slightest bit tidy or organised. But some families have let the clutter get to a point of no return and urgently need help. Enter Stacey Solomon and her crack team of helpers.

The former X-Factor star helps families completely empty their homes and put all their belongings in a huge warehouse. They can then start the process of sorting out what they want to keep, sell and recycle in the hope of getting all their possessions down by half so that it can then go back into their homes.

Whilst Stacey helps them in the warehouse, the rest of the team work on the house. Dilly takes no prisoners and organises the kitchen’s and drawers, Iwan cleans from top to bottom and Rob helps upcycle and build furniture that will work for the family and keep the home clean and tidy from then on.

How many episodes of Sort Your Life Out are there?

Season four has six episodes but you can catch up on all the episodes from the previous three series on BBC iPlayer now.

When is Sort Your Life Out on TV?

The new season of Sort Your Life Out is available to watch weekly from Tuesday February 20 on BBC One at 9pm.