Manchester Pride 2024: Jessie J & Loreen to play Gay Village Party - lineup, dates and ticketing information
Multi-platinum-selling British artist Jessie J and Eurovision 2023 winner Loreen are among the names that have just been announced as performers at this year’s Gay Village Party, as part of the Manchester Pride Festival 2024, taking place across August Bank Holiday weekend.
Though our eyes are firmly staring at the announcement of a special guest performer, kept closely under wraps so far from the line-up, but with its placement next to Jessie J and Loreen as a headliner, let the speculation begin!
The Gay Village Party this year is set to host three performance spaces in Manchester’s Gay Village; The Village Stage which occupies an outdoor car park in the middle of the event site, The Alan Turing Stage in Sackville Gardens and the Indoor Arena.
The Indoor Arena is located in a covered car park and offers a warehouse-style clubbing experience; on Saturday the venue becomes the location The Gaydio Dance Arena, which is returning with a bang. Manchester's own DJ Paulette will headline the event. Additionally, the Indoor Arena will host various takeovers, including Runway with Banksie, Manchester's very own 7-foot drag supermodel. They will start the Bank Holiday by hosting a runway show featuring glamorous queer couture and fashion.
In addition to the stages, there are markets, food vendors, concessions and pop-up performances held on the streets and within the bars and clubs around the Gay Village.
Speaking ahead of this year’s event, Mark Fletcher, CEO of Manchester Pride said: “Each year we ask our communities what they'd like to see at the Festival and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to respond with this lineup. Jessie J and Loreen are outstanding performers. It’s brilliant to have them sharing the stage with local Queer talent and supporting us as we continue to push the Pride movement forward.”
“There’s a huge variety of entertainment on offer this year; a host of classic Pride favourites, emerging artists, drag royalty and well-known performers spanning a whole range of genres.”
Manchester Pride 2024 Gay Village Party lineup
More guests are scheduled to be announced in the lead-up to the event, but for now, here is your Gay Village Party lineup
- Jessie J
- Loreen
- ***Secret act to be announced***
- Katy B
- Bimini
- Chinchilla
- Claire Richards
- Natasha Hamilton
- Louis III
- Ginger Johnson
- Danny Beard
- Black Peppa
- Banksie
- QUEENZ: The Show with Balls
- Gaydio Dance Arena
- Dean McCullough’s Pop Machine
- Angie Brown
- Charlieeeee
- DJ Paulette
- Ghetto Fabulous
- Queer Stage Revolution
- JSKY
- Lauren Lo Sung
- Michelle McKenna (Platnum)
- Mix-Stress
- Pecs: Black is King
- Rozalla
- Stephani B
- The Enby Show
- Queer Asian Takeover
- Trans Filth & Joy
- Black Pride MCR
- Queer Women's Takeover
- Danny Beard & Friends
- Ginny Lemon’s Dog Show
- Runway with Banksie
- Pride Divas Only with Misty Chance
- Your Manchester Live with Belinda Scandal
- SWAGGA
- What She Said
- Vanilla
When is Manchester Pride 2024’s Gay Village Party?
The Gay Village Party, as part of this year’s Manchester Pride Festival, is scheduled to take place on Friday August 23 2024 until Monday August 26 2024 (August Bank Holiday weekend), with set times to be announced shortly before the event.
Where can I get tickets for Manchester Pride 2024’s Gay Village Party?
The Second Release Weekend and VIP tickets are now available for purchase on Ticketmaster. The day ticket costs £27.50 while the weekend ticket costs £42.50.
A fixed donation of £2.50 from every ticket sold will be given to the Manchester Pride Community Fund. This fund provides crucial support to LGBTQ+ causes and projects in Greater Manchester through grants that are distributed throughout the year.
