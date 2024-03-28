Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Multi-platinum-selling British artist Jessie J and Eurovision 2023 winner Loreen are among the names that have just been announced as performers at this year’s Gay Village Party, as part of the Manchester Pride Festival 2024, taking place across August Bank Holiday weekend.

Though our eyes are firmly staring at the announcement of a special guest performer, kept closely under wraps so far from the line-up, but with its placement next to Jessie J and Loreen as a headliner, let the speculation begin!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gay Village Party this year is set to host three performance spaces in Manchester’s Gay Village; The Village Stage which occupies an outdoor car park in the middle of the event site, The Alan Turing Stage in Sackville Gardens and the Indoor Arena.

The Indoor Arena is located in a covered car park and offers a warehouse-style clubbing experience; on Saturday the venue becomes the location The Gaydio Dance Arena, which is returning with a bang. Manchester's own DJ Paulette will headline the event. Additionally, the Indoor Arena will host various takeovers, including Runway with Banksie, Manchester's very own 7-foot drag supermodel. They will start the Bank Holiday by hosting a runway show featuring glamorous queer couture and fashion.

In addition to the stages, there are markets, food vendors, concessions and pop-up performances held on the streets and within the bars and clubs around the Gay Village.

Speaking ahead of this year’s event, Mark Fletcher, CEO of Manchester Pride said: “Each year we ask our communities what they'd like to see at the Festival and I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to respond with this lineup. Jessie J and Loreen are outstanding performers. It’s brilliant to have them sharing the stage with local Queer talent and supporting us as we continue to push the Pride movement forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s a huge variety of entertainment on offer this year; a host of classic Pride favourites, emerging artists, drag royalty and well-known performers spanning a whole range of genres.”

Manchester Pride 2024 Gay Village Party lineup

More guests are scheduled to be announced in the lead-up to the event, but for now, here is your Gay Village Party lineup

Jessie J

Loreen

***Secret act to be announced***

Katy B

Bimini

Chinchilla

Claire Richards

Natasha Hamilton

Louis III

Ginger Johnson

Danny Beard

Black Peppa

Banksie

QUEENZ: The Show with Balls

Gaydio Dance Arena

Dean McCullough’s Pop Machine

Angie Brown

Charlieeeee

DJ Paulette

Ghetto Fabulous

Queer Stage Revolution

JSKY

Lauren Lo Sung

Michelle McKenna (Platnum)

Mix-Stress

Pecs: Black is King

Rozalla

Stephani B

The Enby Show

Loreen won the Eurovision Song Contest for Sweden in 2023. Image: Aron Chown/Press Association.

Queer Asian Takeover

Trans Filth & Joy

Black Pride MCR

Queer Women's Takeover

Danny Beard & Friends

Ginny Lemon’s Dog Show

Runway with Banksie

Pride Divas Only with Misty Chance

Your Manchester Live with Belinda Scandal

SWAGGA

What She Said

Vanilla

When is Manchester Pride 2024’s Gay Village Party?

The Gay Village Party, as part of this year’s Manchester Pride Festival, is scheduled to take place on Friday August 23 2024 until Monday August 26 2024 (August Bank Holiday weekend), with set times to be announced shortly before the event.

Where can I get tickets for Manchester Pride 2024’s Gay Village Party?

The Second Release Weekend and VIP tickets are now available for purchase on Ticketmaster. The day ticket costs £27.50 while the weekend ticket costs £42.50.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad