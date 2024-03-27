Twenty One Pilots World Tour 2024: rock band announce six UK dates as part of world tour - how to get tickets
and live on Freeview channel 276
Grammy Award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots are gearing up for their largest headline tour to date, The Clancy World Tour, in support of their eagerly awaited new album, “Clancy,” releasing May 17th via Fueled By Ramen. Alongside the tour announcement, they've dropped a new single, “Next Semester,” complete with a music video directed by Reel Bear Media.
The UK leg of “The Clancy World Tour” promises to be a monumental homecoming for Twenty One Pilots, with the tour making stops in Europe before reaching the United Kingdom. This segment of the tour is highly anticipated by fans, showcasing the duo's explosive energy and unique sound on stages across the UK.
The return of Twenty One Pilots last month with "Overcompensate," the lead single from “Clancy,” saw the band make a triumphant comeback to the Alternative Radio charts and re-immerse listeners into the 'Trench' universe. The duo's storytelling continues with Clancy, available for pre-order in various formats including deluxe box sets, vinyl variants, and more, offering fans a tangible piece of this next chapter.
Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots have not only amassed over 33 billion streams worldwide but have also sold over 3 million tickets through their global tours, firmly establishing themselves as one of the voices of their generation.
“Clancy” represents the culmination of an ambitious narrative that began with their 2015 multi-platinum album, “Blurryface,” and continued through their subsequent releases, each further expanding the band's musical and conceptual boundaries.
Where are Twenty One Pilots playing in the UK during their world tour?
Twenty One Pilots have confirmed they will be performing at the following locations as part of their tour of the United Kingdom.
- May 5, 2025: OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow
- May 6, 2025: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham
- May 8, 2025: SSE Arena, Belfast
- May 11, 2025: AO Arena, Manchester
- May 13, 2025: The O2, London
- May 14, 2025: The O2, London
When and where can I get tickets to see Twenty One Pilots during their world tour?
Tickets for all dates for Twenty One Pilots world tour are available through the band’s official website, with tickets going on sale from April 5 2024 at 10am GMT.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.