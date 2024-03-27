Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Grammy Award-winning duo Twenty One Pilots are gearing up for their largest headline tour to date, The Clancy World Tour, in support of their eagerly awaited new album, “Clancy,” releasing May 17th via Fueled By Ramen. Alongside the tour announcement, they've dropped a new single, “Next Semester,” complete with a music video directed by Reel Bear Media.

The UK leg of “The Clancy World Tour” promises to be a monumental homecoming for Twenty One Pilots, with the tour making stops in Europe before reaching the United Kingdom. This segment of the tour is highly anticipated by fans, showcasing the duo's explosive energy and unique sound on stages across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The return of Twenty One Pilots last month with "Overcompensate," the lead single from “Clancy,” saw the band make a triumphant comeback to the Alternative Radio charts and re-immerse listeners into the 'Trench' universe. The duo's storytelling continues with Clancy, available for pre-order in various formats including deluxe box sets, vinyl variants, and more, offering fans a tangible piece of this next chapter.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots have not only amassed over 33 billion streams worldwide but have also sold over 3 million tickets through their global tours, firmly establishing themselves as one of the voices of their generation.

“Clancy” represents the culmination of an ambitious narrative that began with their 2015 multi-platinum album, “Blurryface,” and continued through their subsequent releases, each further expanding the band's musical and conceptual boundaries.

Where are Twenty One Pilots playing in the UK during their world tour?

osh Dun and Tyler Josep of Twenty One Pilots perform at MTV Unplugged: Twenty One Pilots at Exchange LA on June 07 , 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MTV)

Twenty One Pilots have confirmed they will be performing at the following locations as part of their tour of the United Kingdom.

May 5, 2025: OVO Hydro Arena, Glasgow

May 6, 2025: Resorts World Arena, Birmingham

May 8, 2025: SSE Arena, Belfast

May 11, 2025: AO Arena, Manchester

May 13, 2025: The O2, London

May 14, 2025: The O2, London

When and where can I get tickets to see Twenty One Pilots during their world tour?