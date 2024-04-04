Is a Spice Girls reunion imminent, and is Victoria Beckham rejoining the group? Mel B reveals all on US TV
Led Zeppelin. Oasis and ABBA. Bands that for many disbanded far too soon and have had their fanbases clamouring for a reunion of some sort. For many, British pop legends the Spice Girls are another name to add to that list - however, that reunion with all five members might be sooner than we thought.
Speaking on US talk show The Today Show, Mel B might have accidentally let slip about plans for an imminent reunion, including Victoria Beckham returning to form the Fab Five. “Fans are going to be really happy” regarding plans the five have, with an announcement set to be made soon.
Host Jenna Bush Hager asked the Spice Girl "Since you were on our show last time, y'all put out a throwback video, there's a lot of rumours, there's little Easter eggs everywhere, it's time for you to just break the news!'
"Well, I can't because I always get told off because I'm the blabbermouth, but I think I've said this to you before: us five are working on something that is gonna be announced soon,” Mel B responded.
When prompted by the host whether the group will be going on tour, Mel B replied “You're gonna be able to…" before stopping herself mid-sentence and covering her mouth with her hands, before jokingly walking off set she then yelled: "Oh I'm gonna get in trouble! I'm not saying anything!"
The last time the group performed as a five-piece was at the closing ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics, where the group performed “Wannabe” and “Spice Up Your Life” - two of their most defining songs from the catalogue.
