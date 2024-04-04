Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s a little over a month away until the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 gets underway in Malmö, by virtue of Loreen’s win at the 2023 event, and with tickets going on sale imminently, now would be the time to take a look at what we know so far about this year’s proceedings.

We already know that there will be a celebration of ABBA, who were the first Swedish group to win the competition in 1974 with the release of “Waterloo,” though the band themselves have been adamant not to expect a reunion. We also know that Graham Norton will be returning as the voice of Eurovision for the BBC this year.

But while the “Big 5” and last year’s winners, Sweden, await to see the other twenty entries set to join them after the semi-finals take place in the run-up to the grand final, where exactly is the event taking place to add to Google Maps if you are attending - or how much is a flight currently to go see the Grand Final?

NationalWorld takes a look at what we know so far about this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, and when exactly tickets for this year’s event go on sale.

Where exactly is the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final being held?

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final is being held at the Malmö Arena in Malmö, Sweden. The exact location for those wishing to attend is Arenagatan 15, Hyllie, Malmö with the closest public transport hub being Hyllie Station.

Who has already qualified to take part in the Eurovision Grand Final?

So far the following countries have qualified to take part in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 Grand Final, by virtue of having won the previous year’s competition or as part of Eurovision’s “Big Five.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is competing in the semi-finals before the Eurovision Grand Final?

The following countries will take part in one of the two semi-finals for a chance to move on to the Grand Final days later, with the best ten from each semi-final advancing:

Semi-Final 1 (May 7 2024)

Cyprus: Silia Kapsis - "Liar" Serbia: Teya Dora - "Ramonda" Lithuania: Silvester Belt - "Luktelk" Ireland: Bambie Thug -"Doomsday Blue" Ukraine: Alyona Alyona and Jerry Heil - "Teresa & Maria" Poland: Luna - "The Tower" Croatia Baby Lasagna - "Rim Tim Tagi Dim" Iceland: Hera Björk - "Scared of Heights" Slovenia: Raiven - "Veronika" Finland: Windows95man - "No Rules!" Moldova: Natalia Barbu - "In the Middle" Azerbaijan: Fahree feat. Ilkin Dovlatov - "Özünlə apar" Australia: Electric Fields - "One Milkali (One Blood)" Portugal: Iolanda - "Grito" Luxembourg: Tali - "Fighter"

Semi-Final 2 (May 9 2024)

Malta: Sarah Bonnici -"Loop" Albania: Besa - "Titan" Greece: Marina Satti - "Zari" Switzerland: Nemo - "The Code" Czechia: Aiko - "Pedestal" Austria: Kaleen - "We Will Rave" Denmark: Saba - "Sand" Armenia: Ladaniva - "Jako" Latvia: Dons - "Hollow" San Marino: Megara - "11:11" Georgia: Nutsa Buzaladze - "Firefighter" Belgium: Mustii - "Before the Party's Over" Estonia: 5miinust and Puuluup - "(Nendest) narkootikumidest ei tea me (küll) midagi" Israel: Eden Golan - "Hurricane" Norway: Gåte - "Ulveham" Netherlands: Joost Klein - Europapa

How much would it cost me to fly over to Sweden for the Eurovision Grand Final?

According to the current prices on Skyscanner, the cheapest flight to head to Malmö on the day of the Grand Final starts at £184 (but comes with a caveat of a 25-hour trip), while the most reasonable price without such as delay is around £328 (excluding booking fees).

Where can I get tickets to attend the Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final?