Roskilde Festival 2024 | 21 Savage & PinkPantheress added as full festival line-up confirmed; who is playing
Roskilde Festival, one of Europe's largest and most famous music and arts festivals based in Denmark, has announced its final wave of artists ahead of this year’s event, with 21 Savage and PinkPantheress among the big names that complete the festival lineup.
The performance by 21 Savage also marks his first-ever show in Denmark, while having rested from the upcoming Glasgow Weekender, Scottish group Belle and Sebastian have also been confirmed as part of the final lineup of artists.
In addition, visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to witness Kakuma Sound, a group originating from one of the largest refugee camps in the world, performing in Europe for the first time. There will also be a ritual dance performance from Western Java by Tarawangsa Sunda Lugina, a lively party hosted by the iconic Brazilian drag queen Gloria Groove, and many other exciting acts to discover.
"Roskilde Festival is the place to explore some of the biggest artists of our time next to a rich and groundbreaking musical treasure from all corners of the globe. Our lineup will undoubtedly give rise to a lot of intriguing and inspiring encounters,” says Anders Wahrén, Roskilde Festival’s Program Director.
Roskilde Festival 2024 - full festival line-up
New additions from the final artist announcement are in bold.
- 21 Savage
- PinkPantheress
- Amaarae
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Belle and Sebastian
- Fridayy
- Gloria Groove
- Tinashe
- Young Nudy
- 9T Antiope
- Abadir & Hogir
- Asbjørn
- Balming Tiger
- Barbro
- Barselona
- Bathsheba
- Bclip
- The Beaches
- Bixiga 70
- Cakes da Killa
- Cristale
- Dean Johnson
- Debit
- Decisive Pink
- Decorticate
- Erika de Casier
- Faizal Mostrixx
- Frode Haltli
- Gobs
- Greta
- The Hirs Collective
- Kakuma Sound
- Lyra Valenza
- Mariam Rezaei
- Mdou Moctar
- Melissa Carper
- Prison Religion
- Ragana
- Rosa Pistola
- Sam Lee
- Selvhenter
- Sho Madjozi
- Smag På Dig Selv
- Staples Jr. Singers
- Tacobitch
- Tallah
- Taqbir (MA)
- Tarawangsa Sunda Lugina
- Water From Your Eyes
- While She Sleeps
- Y-Bayani & Baby Naa
- Yamê
- Zar Paulo
- Aurora
- Doja Cat
- Foo Fighters
- Gilli
- Ice Spice
- Jane's Addiction
- J Hus
- Jungle
- Kali Uchis
- PJ Harvey
- Skrillex
- Sza
- Tems
- Tyla
- Alvvays
- Bad Gyal
- Blondshell
- Brutalismus 3000
- Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes
- Heilung
- Ida Laurberg
- Jessie Ware
- Khruangbin
- Kim Gordon
- Lankum
- Marina Sena
- Medina
- Nia Archives
- Noname
- Omah Lay
- Overmono
- Rhiannon Giddens
- Róisín Murphy
- Romy
- Sexyy Red
- Tainy
- Trueno
- 47Soul
- Les Amazones D'Afrique
- Amen Dunes
- Angel Du$t
- Aysay
- Bar Italia
- Better Lovers
- Blanco Teta
- Brìghde Chaimbeul
- Deena Abdelwahed
- Dina Ögon
- Eartheater
- English Teacher
- Estee Nack
- Gel
- Haepaary
- Hhy & The Kampala Unit
- Humazapas
- Icekid
- Isabella Lovestory
- Ivan$ito
- Julie Christmas
- Julie Pavon
- Kader Tarhanine
- Kara Jackson
- Kari Faux
- Kind Mod Kind
- Kvelertak
- Lalalar
- The Last Dinner Party
- Liv.e
- Lorenzo Senni
- Lovebites
- LSDXOXO
- Mabe Fratti
- Mandy, Indiana
- Majur
- Marina Herlop
- Ml Buch
- Myrkur
- Nick Shoulders
- Pil
- Pö
- Ran Cap Duoi
- Shovel Dance Collective
- Slauson Malone 1
- Snõõper
- Sofia Kourtesis
- The Armed
- Titi Bakorta
- Valentina Magaletti
- Violent Magic Orchestra
- Waqwaq Kingdom
- Yaeji
When does the Roskilde Festival 2024 take place?
The Roskilde Festival 2024 takes place 29 June - 6 July 2024.
Are there still tickets to attend Roskilde Festival 2024?
Tickets for the event are still available and can be purchased through the official Roskilde Festival website. Ticket prices start from 2400 DKK for weekend tickets (£275.92 + booking fees), while day tickets are currently being sold for 1200 DKK (£137.96 + booking fee).
