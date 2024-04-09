Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roskilde Festival, one of Europe's largest and most famous music and arts festivals based in Denmark, has announced its final wave of artists ahead of this year’s event, with 21 Savage and PinkPantheress among the big names that complete the festival lineup.

The performance by 21 Savage also marks his first-ever show in Denmark, while having rested from the upcoming Glasgow Weekender, Scottish group Belle and Sebastian have also been confirmed as part of the final lineup of artists.

In addition, visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to witness Kakuma Sound, a group originating from one of the largest refugee camps in the world, performing in Europe for the first time. There will also be a ritual dance performance from Western Java by Tarawangsa Sunda Lugina, a lively party hosted by the iconic Brazilian drag queen Gloria Groove, and many other exciting acts to discover.

"Roskilde Festival is the place to explore some of the biggest artists of our time next to a rich and groundbreaking musical treasure from all corners of the globe. Our lineup will undoubtedly give rise to a lot of intriguing and inspiring encounters,” says Anders Wahrén, Roskilde Festival’s Program Director.

Roskilde Festival 2024 - full festival line-up

New additions from the final artist announcement are in bold.

21 Savage

PinkPantheress

Amaarae

Barry Can’t Swim

Belle and Sebastian

Fridayy

Gloria Groove

Tinashe

Young Nudy

9T Antiope

Abadir & Hogir

Asbjørn

Balming Tiger

Barbro

Barselona

Bathsheba

Bclip

The Beaches

Bixiga 70

Cakes da Killa

Cristale

Dean Johnson

Debit

Decisive Pink

Decorticate

Erika de Casier

Faizal Mostrixx

Frode Haltli

Gobs

Greta

The Hirs Collective

Kakuma Sound

Lyra Valenza

Mariam Rezaei

Mdou Moctar

Melissa Carper

Prison Religion

Ragana

Rosa Pistola

Sam Lee

Selvhenter

Sho Madjozi

Smag På Dig Selv

Staples Jr. Singers

Tacobitch

Tallah

Taqbir (MA)

Tarawangsa Sunda Lugina

Water From Your Eyes

While She Sleeps

Y-Bayani & Baby Naa

Yamê

Zar Paulo

Aurora

Doja Cat

Foo Fighters

Gilli

Ice Spice

Jane's Addiction

J Hus

Jungle

Kali Uchis

PJ Harvey

Skrillex

Sza

Tems

Tyla

Alvvays

Bad Gyal

Blondshell

Brutalismus 3000

Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes

Heilung

Ida Laurberg

Jessie Ware

Khruangbin

Kim Gordon

Lankum

Marina Sena

Medina

Nia Archives

Noname

Omah Lay

Overmono

Rhiannon Giddens

Róisín Murphy

Romy

Sexyy Red

Tainy

Trueno

47Soul

Les Amazones D'Afrique

Amen Dunes

Angel Du$t

Aysay

Bar Italia

Better Lovers

Blanco Teta

Brìghde Chaimbeul

Deena Abdelwahed

Dina Ögon

Eartheater

English Teacher

Estee Nack

Gel

Haepaary

Hhy & The Kampala Unit

Humazapas

Icekid

Isabella Lovestory

Ivan$ito

Julie Christmas

Julie Pavon

Kader Tarhanine

Kara Jackson

Kari Faux

Kind Mod Kind

Kvelertak

Lalalar

The Last Dinner Party

Liv.e

Lorenzo Senni

Lovebites

LSDXOXO

Mabe Fratti

Mandy, Indiana

Majur

Marina Herlop

Ml Buch

Myrkur

Nick Shoulders

Pil

Pö

Ran Cap Duoi

Shovel Dance Collective

Slauson Malone 1

Snõõper

Sofia Kourtesis

The Armed

Titi Bakorta

Valentina Magaletti

Violent Magic Orchestra

Waqwaq Kingdom

Yaeji

When does the Roskilde Festival 2024 take place?

The Roskilde Festival 2024 takes place 29 June - 6 July 2024.

Are there still tickets to attend Roskilde Festival 2024?

