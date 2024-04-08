Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rock band Blink 182 have been forced to cancel three shows in Mexico due to Mark Hoppus' illness. The bassist, 52, reportedly has a throat infection and severe bronchitis. This comes after the band which also consists of Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker recently cancelled their show in Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City on April 3. The band then pulled the last two dates from the same venue on April 5 and April 6.

It’s not the first time the band has had to cancel dates since starting the tour. Drummer Travis Barker previously injured his finger and had to postpone dates after he returned home to a then heavily pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian due to ‘urgent family matter’ in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement Mark Hoppus wrote: “We don’t take cancelling lightly. We know people booked flights, hotels, made plans, got babysitters. We had multiple lengthy discussions all morning within the band, with promoters, managers. We tried moving the date, tried every possible solution, but this is the reality. We appreciate your understanding and support.

“For me and my illness, I have seen a doctor here and talked to my doctor back home. I am on multiple medications and have been in bed the past three days except to go to the show, and yesterday I was hoping it was just allergies.

“Saw docs, was told I had an acute infection in my throat and severe bronchitis. Got on meds immediately with the kind help of the local promoters and have been on treatment.”

In June 2021 Mark Hoppus revealed that he was undergoing treatment for cancer after accidentally sharing a picture of himself receiving chemotherapy on his Instagram stories. He explained to fans that it was stage four lymphoma. The bassist then revealed he was cancer free in September 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans will be refunded for the missed cancelled shows and Blink 182 will begin the North America leg of the tour in June. Blink 182 are due to perform in the UK in August.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.