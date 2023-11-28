Tom Delonge of Blink 182 performs live on the Main stage during the third and final day of Reading Festival on August 29, 2010

Excitement is building ahead of one of the UK's most anticipated music festivals. Many are hoping to secure tickets as a host of big-name acts have been announced for next summer's Reading and Leeds Festival - and it looks set to be as big as ever in 2024.

The festivals will take place from August 21 to August 25, 2024 - with the same acts performing in both Reading and Leeds to give crowds in the north and south of England an opportunity to attend. Organisers look to capitalise on a packed 2023 lineup that saw the likes of Billie Eilish and The Killers perform live in front of 100,000 fans. But who is performing and how does the lineup compare to previous years? NationalWorld has you covered.

Who is in the lineup for Reading and Leeds 2024?

Initial acts for the big festival have now been confirmed. Reading's line-up currently looks like this:

Friday: Blink-182, Gerry Cinnamon, Spiritbox (Saturday in Leeds)

Saturday: Fred Again.., Lana Del Rey, Raye, Digga D (Sunday in Leeds)

Sunday: Liam Gallagher, Catfish and the Bottlemen, Skrillex (Friday in Leeds)

There's a big emphasis on bands this year with Blink-182 returning to Reading and Leeds for the first time since 2010 and Catfish and the Bottlemen also headlining on Sunday in a surprise comeback.

Many fans thought the band - who first headlined the festival in 2021 - had split after members departed and they pulled out of supporting Stereophonics. On the 30th anniversary of Oasis' Definitely Maybe, Liam Gallagher will also headline on Sunday. Oasis played Reading all the way back in 2000.

How does the lineup compare to previous years?

There's somewhat of a sense that fans of rock music will be happier with 2024's lineup as the festival has shifted to a hip-hop focus in more recent years - despite rapper Digga D on the billing for 2024.

Back in 2022, both Dave and US rapper Polo G were on the Friday lineup for Reading which also included Megan Thee Stallion. Post Malone and Stormzy both headlined the year before too. In fact, Stormzy also headlined the festival in 2020 while Kendrick Lamar was top of the billing in 2018 and Eminem in 2017.

Other famous bands to headline Reading and Leeds include Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Biffy Clyro in 2016, and Metallica in 2015. The festival in 2013 also saw Green Day perform on the Friday in Reading as the headline act.

How can you get tickets and when do they go on sale?

General sale will be at 8.30am on November 30. There is also a presale today (November 28) for Barclaycard and Three customers and another tomorrow (November 29) for those who have signed up for the festivals’ loyalty scheme. For general sale tickets, you can sign up for notifications here.