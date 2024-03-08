Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kourtney Kardashian is enjoying some much needed mommy time with all of her brood. The mother of four recently shared on her Instagram that she was “grateful” for a full two weeks holiday in Australia with her children.

The Poosh founder shared a slew of holiday snaps with the caption: “Feeling so grateful for every single second of time with my babies. Rare to get 2 full weeks of 24/7 time as they get older! Thank you Australia for the beautiful memories (minus the spiders).”

Kourtney Kardashian has three children with ex-partner Scott Disick and had her fourth with husband Blink 182 drummer Travis Barker. She dated Scott on and off for 10 years and married Travis in 2022.

Despite being in heterosexual relationships all of her life fans - thanks to Joe Media for bringing it back up - believe the influencer opened up about her true sexual orientation - auto sexual. Back in 2020 lifestyle brand Poosh shared an article on her website about autosexuality. The article titled ‘Are You Low Key AUTOSEXUAL?’ raised questions about how Kourtney Kardashian identifies.

The article with the help from Casey Tanner, therapist, writer, and founder of Queer Sex Therapy, explains “The short answer is yes, most likely. In fact, we all are, at least a little.” She adds “a trait wherein one is turned on by engaging in their own eroticism.” A prime example of this is simply women in general. While it may not be true for everyone, we generally feel more sexual and turned on when we feel we ourselves are sexy.”

What is Auto sexual?

Autosexuality is a sexual orientation where people are more sexually attracted to themselves than others. Individuals may seek sexual arousal or stimulation through masturbation, fantasies, or sexual dreams, rather than sex or sexual thoughts involving another person according to Medical News Today.