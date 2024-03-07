Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

We all love getting glammed up for a night out. Spending a few hours planning our outfit and doing our hair and make up but when it comes to the Oscars the celebs are prepping months in advance. The 96th Academy Awards take place this weekend in Hollywood with Emma Stone, Carey Mulligan and Lily Gladstone nominated for Best Actress.

We take a look at what their beauty routine could look like in the lead up to the big night. Plus the affordable beauty products that will give you the A-List look without blowing the Hollywood budget.

Oscars Skincare preparation

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Every beauty addict knows that for makeup to look good it starts with good skincare prep. As well as drinking plenty of water and eating a healthy diet for gorgeous glowing skin there are a few beauty products that will help add some extra glow to your skin. LED face masks are getting more popular as they fight acne, wrinkles and pigmentation but can be quite expensive to buy.

Vitamin C in particular helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration of the skin. It is one of the best antioxidants for your skin and not super expensive. Avon have just launched their new Radiance Eye Cream which visibly improves dark circles as part of their Skin Saviours Vitamin C range.

Oscars Makeup prep 2024

Let’s be honest, sometimes the makeup on the carpet doesn’t always work. I’m not saying that the glam squad aren’t working together but when it’s all about the designer gown, the makeup should work with the look and distract your eyes away from it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Makeup on the red carpet always looks best when done to highlight the celebrities best features. The main thing they need to look out for is the dreaded white under eye glare from all the camera lights. Eva Longoria has previously fallen victim to this makeup fail. Choose a concealer that is closer to your skin colour to avoid the flashback. You can’t go wrong with cult beauty product YSL Touche Éclat £29.

Another major no-no is when the stars go the opposite route and want a complete matte finish. Nicole Kidman and Miley Cyrus have both made the makeup mistake of having too much ‘translucent’ powder on their faces. How to avoid the matte white face is to opt for setting spray like Urban Decay All Nighter Setting Spray Vitamin C £28.50 rather than powder.

Oscars Hair prep 2024

Margot Robbie, Emily Blunt and the rest of the A-Listers don't need to worry about hair on the night. Luckily for them all they need to do is sit in the chair whilst they get blown, curled, sprayed an ‘Jeugd up’ (that is a technical term in the hair world). As long as the stylist doesn’t get too carried away with the hairspray or forgets to blend any hair extensions like Angelina Jolie's stylist did on the red carpet.

Old Hollywood style waves or glammed up curls are always a win on the red carpet as it exudes glamour. This look can easily be recreated at home with some heated tools such as the ghd Curve Soft Curl Tong (32mm) £159. Curl the hair and use a wide tooth comb to dress out and give it more of a soft wave look.