Landon Barker, son of famed Blink-182 drummer Travis, has revealed he lives with Tourette syndrome. The 20-year-old musician and influencer addressed his condition on social media after being asked a question by a fan.

"Hi guys. I figured I'd speak on this eventually. But yeah, I actually do have very, very minor Tourette's," Landon said in a recent TikTok video.

"I’ve had it since I can remember, like preschool. I remember exactly because the teacher used to accuse me of rolling my eyes at her — because one of my tics was a weird thing I do with my eyes.”

Landon explained that his Tourette's includes sensations such as jerking head movements or jaw reflexes, and that it manifests most often in 'nervous situations' and 'nerve-racking' environments.

In recent years, musicians have been more open about living with Tourette's. In 2022, singer Billie Eilish opened up about her Tourette syndrome in an interview with David Letterman in his Netflix series 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction'.

Just days after an emotional Glastonbury performance in 2023, Lewis Capaldi confirmed he was taking a break from touring for the "foreseeable future" to learn to live with the impacts of Tourette syndrome.

Tourette syndrome is a condition which causes a person to involuntarily make sounds or movements, called tics. Some examples of physical Tourettes include blinking and eye-rolling, while vocal Tourettes include grunting, throat clearing, and whistling.

According to the NHS, Tourette’s usually starts during childhood, between the ages of two and 14, with tics and other symptoms generally improving after several years and sometimes going away entirely.

Swearing is the stereotypical tic that many people think of when they think about Tourette’s, however, this is a very rare vocal tic and only affects around one in ten of those with the condition.

Tics can be made worse during periods of stress, anxiety or tiredness, or they may just be worse on some days than others. Many with Tourette’s will experience a strong sensation before a tic which has been described as like the feeling you have before you need to sneeze or when you get an itch.

These feelings are called premonitory sensations and are relieved when the tic has been carried out. Examples of premonitory sensations include a burning feeling in the eyes before blinking, a dry or sore throat before grunting and an itchy joint or muscle before jerking.