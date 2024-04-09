Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tickets for All Points East 2024 are about to go on sale later this week, as organisers of the Victoria Park-based event have announced that Mitski is set to make her debut as a festival headliner at this year’s event.

Mitski's music is known for its emotional intensity and lyrical depth, covering themes such as identity, emotion, and the human experience, often through the lens of her own life. Her style blends elements of indie rock, pop, and folk, showcasing her versatile voice and ability to convey deep emotions through her music.

She emerged onto the indie music scene with her first two albums, "Lush" (2012) and "Retired from Sad, New Career in Business" (2013), which she released while studying at the SUNY Purchase Conservatory of Music. However, it was her third album, "Bury Me at Makeout Creek" (2014), that marked a departure from her classical and orchestral beginnings towards a more rock-oriented sound, earning her wider acclaim.

Mitski's subsequent albums, "Puberty 2" (2016) and "Be the Cowboy" (2018), further solidified her status as a critical darling, with "Be the Cowboy" in particular receiving widespread critical acclaim for its incisive lyrics and innovative sound. Songs like "Your Best American Girl" and "Nobody" have become anthems for a generation grappling with issues of identity, loneliness, and longing.

After a brief hiatus from music that began in 2019, Mitski returned with new music, including her album "Laurel Hell" (2022), which continues to explore complex emotional landscapes with her signature blend of musical styles.

Mitski joins other artists at this year’s event including Arlo Parks and TV Girl, with the festival set to make more artist announcements in due course.

All Points East 2024 - current festival line-up

Japanese-US singer Mitski performs on the Arena stage at the Roskilde music festival in Roskilde, Denmark, on July 1, 2022. - Denmark OUT (Photo by Helle Arensbak / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP)

Mitski

​​Beabadoobee

TV Girl

Ethel Cain

Arlo Parks

Sir Chloe

Wasia Project

Infinity Song

WispTowa Bird

Strawberry Guy

bby

When is All Points East 2024 taking place?

All Points East 2024 takes place on August 18 2024 at Victoria Park, Grove Road, London E3 5TB.

Where can I get tickets for All Points East 2024?