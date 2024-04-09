Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Taylor Swift fans have been spoiled almost a week away from the release of her 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department,” by revealing some lyrics from her forthcoming release on Instagram.

The post, which fittingly was made during last night’s total eclipse event in North America, saw Swift taking to Instagram stories to share an image of a typewriter that reads “Crowd goes wild at her fingertips, Half moonshine, Full eclipse,” which many have speculated to once again be lyrics from the forthcoming new work.

Taylor Swift took to Instagram Stories during the total eclipse to reveal what look to be more lyrics from her 11th studio album, "The Tortured Poets Department" (Credit: Taylor Swift on Instagram)

That cryptic message comes nine weeks after a post on Swift’s Instagram also gave away what others thought could be lyrics from an upcoming song. In those posts, a handwritten sheet of paper was shown with the phrase: “And so I enter into evidence My tarnished Coat of arms My muses, acquired like bruises My talismans and charms The tick, tick, tick of love bombs of pitch black ink. My veins, All's fair in love and poetry.”

“Sincerely, The Chairman of The Tortured Poets Department”

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will feature 17 songs, including the bonus track ‘The Manuscript’. There’ll also be collaborations with Florence + The Machine (on “Florida!!!”) and Post Malone (on “Fortnight”).

Taylor Swift - The Tortured Poets Department tracklist

“Fortnight” (featuring. Post Malone) “The Tortured Poets Department” “My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys” “Down Bad” “So Long, London” “But Daddy I Love Him” “Fresh Out The Slammer” “Florida!!!” (featuring Florence + The Machine) “Guilty As Sin?” “Who’s Afraid Of Little Old Me?” “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)” “LOML” “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart” “The Smallest Man Who Ever Loved” “The Alchemy” “Clara Bow” “The Manuscript” (bonus track)

When is ​​The Tortured Poets Department released in the United Kingdom?

Some of the physical versions of "The Tortured Poet Department" available through Taylor Swift's UK store (Credit: Taylor Swift)

Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, “The Tortured Poets Department” will be released on Friday April 19 2024 through all leading digital retailers.