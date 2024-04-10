Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As it stands, the “rave” generation is now reaching their fifties and as many of us have learned, the body can’t handle those long nights throwing shapes in the church of dance like it used to “back in the day.” I can attest to this.

So it should come as no surprise that the advent of “day clubbing” has taken off, with actress Vicky McClure MBE leading this trend with their sold-out “Day Fever” clubnights, or days rather, taking over venues in the middle of the day up and down the United Kingdom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the sheer interest in “day clubbing” has seen the search term on Google reach 800% as more and more people, not just of a certain age, are eschewing the late nights and taxi fares home for a more considerate round of afternoon dancing and time to get public transport home.

“Individuals in [the 30s plus] age bracket are experiencing a lifestyle shift, where health and wellbeing begin to take priority,” says music and behavioural science expert James Picken of Startle. “Plans of a mortgage, children and responsibilities such as pets are also on the cards, making folk think twice whether a 10 pm start for a night out is feasible.”

“This audience typically begins to feel disconnected from the often-played genres in clubs too. This comes as no surprise, as research suggests that house music is the most played genre in nightclubs, whereas research has found that the most popular genres of music across all ages are pop (57%) and Rock (40%).”

“With over 30’s unable to easily find nights out with music they truly enjoy, the alternative has been a house gathering with friends or a night in, so their weekend doesn’t feel wasted.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move also looks to assist with nightclubs around the country, with a report by the Nighttime Industries Association showing one in five clubs have closed in the United Kingdom over the past three years. Picken thinks it’s a chance for those venues and their owners to try something different.

"Day Fever" a day clubbing event run by Vicky McLure MBE and her husband, has proven very popular that the concept is now touring across the United Kingdom (Credit: Getty)

“Venue owners may be looking to diversify their offering and appeal to a broader audience. Some club owners reference the cost-of-living crisis for the lack of footfall into nightclubs, but opening up the doors earlier can draw in diverse crowds, looking to enjoy an afternoon out.”

But is the age of day clubbing just for “us older generation,” raised on a healthy diet of Ministry of Sound, Gatecrasher and Cream? It would appear that given the rise in interest, day clubbing is something for everyone.