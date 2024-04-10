Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Aerosmith has assured fans that they will be heading back out on the road later this year, with the continuation of their “Peace Out” tour kicking off once again in September 2024.

The tour, which was planned to be their final set of live dates, was originally set to take place in September 2023, however, lead singer Steven Tyler had injured his larynx, prompting the remainder of the dates to be pushed by 12 months.

Now though, with Tyler back in action, the band heads back on the road to bid farewell to their long-standing fans, with the first dates taking place in Pittsburgh on September 20 2024, culminating in a tour-closing performance in Buffalo, New York in 2025.

Aerosmith “Peace Out” tour - rescheduled tour dates

All rescheduled dates are correct as of writing, with support through these dates coming in the form of The Black Crowes.

2024 dates

September 20: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

September 23: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

September 26: KFC Yum! Centre, Louisville, KY

September 29: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, Cleveland, OH

October 2: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

October 5: Thompson Boling Arena, Knoxville, TN

October 8: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

October 11: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA

October 14: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, MO

October 17: Heritage Bank Center, Cincinnati, OH

October 20: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

October 31: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

November 3: Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX

November 6: Moody Center, Austin, TX

November 9: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

November 12: BOK Center, Tulka, OK

November 15: CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE

November 18: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

November 21: Moda Center, Portland, OR

November 24: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

November 27: Delta Center, Salt Lake City, UT

November 30: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

December 4: SAP Center, San Jose, CA

December 7: Kia Forum, Los Angeles, CA

December 28: Prudential Center, Newark, NJ

December 3: TD Garden, Boston, MA

2025 dates

January 4: Little Caesars Arena, Detroir, MA

January 7: ScotiaBank Arena, Toronto, ON

January 10: Bell Centre, Montreal, QC

January 13: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, OH

January 16: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN

January 19: United Center, Chicago, IL

January 22: Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul, MN

January 25: T-Mobile Center, Kansas City, MO

February 11: @ Kia Center, Orlando, FL

February 14: Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL

February 17: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise, FL

February 20: PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC

February 23: Madison Square Garden, New York City, BY

February 26: KeyBank Center, Buffalo, NY

Are there tickets left to see Aerosmith’s “Peace Out” tour?

