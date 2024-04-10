Paul Weller has announced a series of North American tour dates, the first time he's returned to the country since 2017 (Credit: Getty)

The Modfather, Paul Weller, is breaking up his tour of the United Kingdom and Europe this year, jetting off to North America for what are set to be his first tour dates in the United States since 2017 - a time well before the COVID-19 pandemic took ahold of the world.

Weller has already kickstarted his UK tour, having performed at De Montfort Hall in Leicester this past Tuesday evening (April 9 2024), with the Modfather set to perform in Sheffield on Friday evening (April 11 2024), before continuing the first leg of the tour around venues in the North of England.

Where is Paul Weller playing during his North American tour?

September 6 2024: Count Basie Center for Arts, Red Bank, New Jersey

September 7 2024: Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, New York

September 8 2024: House of Blues, Boston, Massachusetts

September 10 2024: Keswick Theatre, Glenside, Pennsylvania

September 11 2024: Lincoln Theatre, Washington D.C

September 13 2024: History, Toronto, Ontario

September 15 2024: Vic Theatre, Chicago, Illinois

September 16 2024: First Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota

September 19 2024: Moore, Seattle, Washington

September 20 2024: Vogue Theatre, Vancouver BC

September 22 2024: Fillmore San Francisco, California

September 23 2024: Fillmore, San Francisco, California

September 25 2024: Magnolia, El Cajon, California

September 26 2024: House of Blues, Anaheim, California

September 27 2024: Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles, California

Where can I get tickets to see Paul Weller play on his North American tour?

Tickets to see Paul Weller during his North American tour go on sale on April 10 2024 at 10am through Ticketmaster in the United States.

What did Paul Weller play when he last performed in North America?

Paul Weller’s last North American performance took place on October 27 2017 at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The set included a couple of covers from his time in The Style Council and The Jam (credit: Setlist.fm)

I'm Where I Should Be

Nova

White Sky

Long Time

My Ever Changing Moods (The Style Council song)

Woo Sé Mama

Long Long Road

Have You Ever Had It Blue (The Style Council song)

From the Floorboards Up

She Moves With the Fayre

Up in Suze's Room

Hung Up

Shout to the Top! (The Style Council song)

Above the Clouds

Into Tomorrow

Start! (The Jam song)

Saturns Pattern

The Cranes Are Back

Friday Street

Porcelain Gods

Peacock Suit

Acoustic Encore

What Would He Say?

Hopper

Wild Wood(with Lucy Rose)

Gravity

Out of the Sinking

Encore

The Weaver

Come On/Let's Go

Hey Bulldog (The Beatles cover) (with Miles Kane)

The Changingman

Encore 2