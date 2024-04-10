Paul Weller | The Modfather announces first North American tour in seven years; tour dates and ticketing info
The Modfather, Paul Weller, is breaking up his tour of the United Kingdom and Europe this year, jetting off to North America for what are set to be his first tour dates in the United States since 2017 - a time well before the COVID-19 pandemic took ahold of the world.
The North American tour will commence a mere few months after the release of his new album, “66,” due for release on May 24 2024, a day before his 66th birthday. The record features contributions from Noel Gallagher, Primal Scream’s Bobby Gillespie, Madness’ Suggs McPherson, Richard Hawley, The Blow Monkeys’ Dr Robert, Le SuperHomard’s Christophe Vaillant and Erland Cooper, with string arrangements by Hannah Peel.
Weller has already kickstarted his UK tour, having performed at De Montfort Hall in Leicester this past Tuesday evening (April 9 2024), with the Modfather set to perform in Sheffield on Friday evening (April 11 2024), before continuing the first leg of the tour around venues in the North of England.
Where is Paul Weller playing during his North American tour?
- September 6 2024: Count Basie Center for Arts, Red Bank, New Jersey
- September 7 2024: Kings Theatre, Brooklyn, New York
- September 8 2024: House of Blues, Boston, Massachusetts
- September 10 2024: Keswick Theatre, Glenside, Pennsylvania
- September 11 2024: Lincoln Theatre, Washington D.C
- September 13 2024: History, Toronto, Ontario
- September 15 2024: Vic Theatre, Chicago, Illinois
- September 16 2024: First Avenue, Minneapolis, Minnesota
- September 19 2024: Moore, Seattle, Washington
- September 20 2024: Vogue Theatre, Vancouver BC
- September 22 2024: Fillmore San Francisco, California
- September 23 2024: Fillmore, San Francisco, California
- September 25 2024: Magnolia, El Cajon, California
- September 26 2024: House of Blues, Anaheim, California
- September 27 2024: Orpheum Theatre, Los Angeles, California
Where can I get tickets to see Paul Weller play on his North American tour?
Tickets to see Paul Weller during his North American tour go on sale on April 10 2024 at 10am through Ticketmaster in the United States.
What did Paul Weller play when he last performed in North America?
Paul Weller’s last North American performance took place on October 27 2017 at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The set included a couple of covers from his time in The Style Council and The Jam (credit: Setlist.fm)
- I'm Where I Should Be
- Nova
- White Sky
- Long Time
- My Ever Changing Moods (The Style Council song)
- Woo Sé Mama
- Long Long Road
- Have You Ever Had It Blue (The Style Council song)
- From the Floorboards Up
- She Moves With the Fayre
- Up in Suze's Room
- Hung Up
- Shout to the Top! (The Style Council song)
- Above the Clouds
- Into Tomorrow
- Start! (The Jam song)
- Saturns Pattern
- The Cranes Are Back
- Friday Street
- Porcelain Gods
- Peacock Suit
Acoustic Encore
- What Would He Say?
- Hopper
- Wild Wood(with Lucy Rose)
- Gravity
- Out of the Sinking
Encore
- The Weaver
- Come On/Let's Go
- Hey Bulldog (The Beatles cover) (with Miles Kane)
- The Changingman
Encore 2
- Move On Up (Curtis Mayfield cover)
- Town Called Malice (The Jam song)
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.