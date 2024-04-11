Whoopi Goldberg and her fellow co-hosts of TV show The View were forced to evacuate the set because of a fire

Whoopi Goldberg and her fellow co-hosts of TV show The View were forced to evacuate the set because of a fire. Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah were preparing to go live when a fire broke out at the Tamron Hall Show studios next door which led to the evacuation taking place.

On Wednesday April 10, 2024, Whoopi Goldberg and her other co-hosts walked out to Billy Joel’s hit song, ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire,’ and explained the significance behind it. Whoopi Goldberg said “We do not know who started it,” she said. “We don’t know what started it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah had to evacuate the set because of the fire, this was not the case for fellow co-host Ana Navarro. She was on her way to The View’s ABC Studios in New York City at the time and explained that “I was on my way from the airport,” Navarro, 52, said. “It was [time for] our ‘Hot Topics’ meeting, so I pressed the Zoom link thinking I would find all of you on the Zoom. It was dark, empty, an alarm and flashing lights. I thought, ‘Holy hell.’’

According to a statement issued from the Tamron Hall Show "Everyone, including staff, crew, guests and audience members, were safely evacuated from the area and no one was harmed. The show was able to return safely to the studio in time for Tamron to address the situation during a segment that aired live at the top of today's show."