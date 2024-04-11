Whoopi Goldberg and fellow co-hosts of TV show The View forced to evacuate due to fire
Whoopi Goldberg and her fellow co-hosts of TV show The View were forced to evacuate the set because of a fire. Whoopi, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah were preparing to go live when a fire broke out at the Tamron Hall Show studios next door which led to the evacuation taking place.
On Wednesday April 10, 2024, Whoopi Goldberg and her other co-hosts walked out to Billy Joel’s hit song, ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire,’ and explained the significance behind it. Whoopi Goldberg said “We do not know who started it,” she said. “We don’t know what started it.”
Whilst Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah had to evacuate the set because of the fire, this was not the case for fellow co-host Ana Navarro. She was on her way to The View’s ABC Studios in New York City at the time and explained that “I was on my way from the airport,” Navarro, 52, said. “It was [time for] our ‘Hot Topics’ meeting, so I pressed the Zoom link thinking I would find all of you on the Zoom. It was dark, empty, an alarm and flashing lights. I thought, ‘Holy hell.’’
According to a statement issued from the Tamron Hall Show "Everyone, including staff, crew, guests and audience members, were safely evacuated from the area and no one was harmed. The show was able to return safely to the studio in time for Tamron to address the situation during a segment that aired live at the top of today's show."
USA Today reported that “the New York Fire Department said that after receiving a call at 8:42 a.m., 12 NYFD personnel arrived at the scene and "discovered burnt food on the stove in the building." No injuries were reported.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.