Billy Joel tour 2024: Full information on tickets, support acts and dates including Cardiff

Billy Joel has confirmed a host of new tour dates for 2024 in addition to his only UK show in Cardiff. The "Piano Man" will hit the road after a series of sold-out residency shows at New York's Madison Square Garden, and he’s bringing Stevie Nicks and Sting with him.

The celebrated musician embarked on a joint headline tour with Fleetwood Mac's Nicks last year, and the pair will team up again for two concerts in 2024. The Police's Sting also joins Joel for three different shows.

But when are the tour dates, how can you get tickets and who else will be supporting Billy Joel during his shows in 2024? Here's everything you need to know.

Billy Joel tour tickets 2024

Pre-sale access for the North American leg of Billy Joel's tour is scheduled for 10am local time on Wednesday, January 8 via Live Nation. Fans will need to input the access code “CREW” to purchase pre-sale tickets.

General sale tickets for the North American leg of Billy Joel's tour will be available to purchase via Ticketmaster on Friday, January 10. Tickets for Billy Joel's huge stadium show in Cardiff are also still available.

Visit the Ticketmaster website for more information.

Who are the support acts for Billy Joel?

Stevie Nicks and Sting will accompany Billy Joel on the North American leg of his 2024 tour. For Billy Joel's only European date at Cardiff's Principality Stadium, the American singer-songwriter will be joined by rockabilly star Chris Isaak.

Billy Joel's full 2024 tour dates including Cardiff

In addition to his shows with Stevie or Sting, Joel is set to end his record-breaking residency at Madison Square Garden in July. Here's the full list of Billy Joel tour dates for 2024:

January 11: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

February 9: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

February 24: Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium (w/ Sting)

March 9: Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium (w/ Stevie Nicks)

March 28: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

April 13: San Diego, CA – Petco Park (w/ Sting)

April 26: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 9: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

May 24: Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

June 8: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

June 21: Chicago, IL – Soldier Field (w/ Stevie Nicks)

July 12: Denver, CO – Coors Field

July 25: New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

August 9: Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium (w/ Chris Isaak)

September 27: St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium (w/ Sting)