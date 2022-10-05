New Channel 4 comedy travel series Jon Richardson: Take My Mother-In-Law follows the comedian and his wife’s mother as the pair travel across Spain

Jon Richardson: Take My Mother-In-Law is a new Channel 4 travel series featuring comedian Jon Richardson and his mother-in-law Gill. Jon is on a mission to find GIll somewhere for her to retire, and if he fails she’ll move into his family home in Leeds.

Jon Richardson and Gill Adams

Who is Jon Richardson?

Jon Richardson is a 40-year-old comedian best known for appearing alongside Jimmy Carr and the late Sean Lock on comedy quiz show 8 Out of 10 Cats and the spin-off 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He’s also made several appearances on Would I Lie to You?, Have I Got News For You, A League of Their Own, and was a contestant on the second season of Taskmaster.

Jon has also appeared alongside his wife, comedian and star of Hullraisers, Lucy Ashton, in sitcom Meet the Richardsons. Gill Adams also appeared in Meet the Richardsons - the main cast all played fictionalised versions of themselves, so she starred as an exaggerated version of Lucy’s mum.

What is Jon Richardson: Take My Mother-In-Law about?

The series follows Jon in his increasingly desperate attempts to saddle Spain with his mother-in-law, leaving several thousand miles between them.

Jon has a GCSE in Spanish and has hired the cheapest car he could get his hands on - leaving the pair ready for a dysfunctional iberian road trip. But Gill has other ideas as she wants to grow old disgracefully - and the journey features its fair share of drugs, sex, and guns.

Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumon. Picture: UKTV/James Stack

Jon said: “Gill’s retirement plan is to move in and ruin what are supposed to be the happiest years of my life, but I’ve made a slight tweak to her plan – instead, she’ll live in a different country on her own.

“She will fall in love with a part of it, hopefully an affordable part, and then she won’t come back.”

Where is Jon Richardson: Take My Mother-In-Law filmed?

The series is based around a road trip along Spain’s southern coast, and major stops on the route include Benidorm, where Jon and Gill visit a psychic.

The psychic sketches an image of Gill’s soulmate and the pair spend the rest of the trip hunting him down. On their quest they stop off at the village of Huéscar, and eventually find their way to the party town of Málaga.

Is Jon Richardson: Take My Mother-In-Law real?

As you’ve probably guessed by now, the show is not a traditional documentary and is partly scripted - it is also possible that the show will cross over with the plot of Meet the Richardsons. Jon doesn’t really want to send his mother-in-law to a foriegn country just to be shot of her - but parts of the show, which see the pair taking in the local culture, are genuine. The psychic and the soulmate storyline is unfortunately just a storyline.

When is Jon Richardson: Take My Mother-In-Law on TV?

