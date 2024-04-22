‘Hollyoaks’ star Charlie Clapham, in character as Freddie Roscoe. Photo by Instagram/CharlieClapham91.

‘Hollyoaks’ actor Charlie Clapham, known for playing Freddie Roscoe in the Channel 4 soap, has called for the return of show spin-off ‘Hollyoaks Later’.

The follow-up series to the soap, which typically airs at 7pm every weekday evening on E4, began airing in 2008. It was broadcast after the watershed and provided a chance for bosses to show scenes from the village that weren't fit for 9pm viewing, including sex scenes, violence and shocking character deaths. ‘Hollyoaks Later’ was last on our screens frequently in 2013, however, although there was a special one-off episode was broadcast in 2020.

Speaking to ‘The Mirror’, 32-year-old Clapham, who recently reprised his role as Freddie Roscoe after seven years, called for the popular series to make a return amid the huge changes being made to the soap's format.

He told the publication: “The only thing I'd say is missing right now is the Laters at some point in the year. There is so much stuff happening that I think it might need that different time slot. They're like their own standalone on-off movie. I would go to the cinema to watch a Hollyoaks Later, they can be that good. They've got enough characters at the minute where people would tune into that.

"You can just imagine what it might be like at 10pm viewing time now, it'd be something you could watch on Netflix. I'd be really excited at the prospect of something like that. We need that fuse, the dynamite is there it just needs someone to bring it up in the story room!"

Clapham’s comments come as soap bosses announces some major changes to its production model following Channel 4's decision to reduce the weekly episodes from five to three, effective from September. As a result of the cut in episode numbers, production company Lime Pictures confirmed that up to 135 jobs are likely to be lost from the cast.

One of those who has already announced she has lost her job as a consequence is Stephanie Waring, who plays Cindy Cunningham. She announced earlier this month that she has been axed from the soap after 28 years. Waring’s departure from the soap has allegedly caused chaos behind the scenes as cast members have slammed the decision.