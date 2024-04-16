Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Hollyoaks actress Carly Stenson has announced she is expecting her second child with co-star Danny Mac. The actress, 41, is best known for playing Steph Dean in the Channel 4 soap and shared the exciting news on social media.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (April 16) Carly Stenson shared a snap of her baby bump shadow with the caption: “We can’t wait to meet you.” She also added the hashtags “#springnewlife #ourbaby #bigsister #pregnantat41 #inourlittlebubble” Husband and Hollyoaks star Danny Mac cheekily commented on the post: “Wait. What!?”

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple started dating in 2011 and married six years later they later welcomed daughter Skye in 2021.

Carly made her Hollyoaks debut as Steph Dean in 2000 until 2011 with husband Danny playing Mark ‘Dodger’ Savage in the soap from 2011 until 2015. After leaving the soap. Danny went on to compete in BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing and reached the finals in 2017.

Carly has been busy starring in London’s West End where she has played Princess Fiona in Shrek: The Musical, Fantine in Les Misérables and Elle Wood in Legally Blonde: The Musical. However, more recently she competed in ITV’s Dancing on Ice in 2023 where she reached sixth place.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.