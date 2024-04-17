Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hollyoaks takes another blow this week after another actor reveals they have quit the Channel 4 soap. Theo Graham who plays Hunter McQueen has been in the soap since 2016 and told bosses last year that he will be leaving.

This comes after Hollyoaks bosses recently faced backlash from cast members following the decision to axe legendary character Cindy Cunningham (Stephanie Waring). In February the production company Lime Pictures announced the Chester based soap would be cut back to three episodes a week plus 135 job losses which will include cast, crew and writers.

Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you.

According to The Sun Theo Graham, 26, has already filmed his last scenes and Hunter will be killed off in a dramatic storyline. A source said: “Theo knew when he returned in 2022 that he was only going to stay for a short stint. He made his decision a while ago and bosses were happy to come up with a fitting and final exit for him and Hunter.”

Theo Graham made his Hollyoaks debut in 2016 but left the soap two years later. He went on to star in Doctors, Clink and Fate: The Winx Saga before making his return to Chester in 2022.

Over the past few weeks several actors have left or been axed from the show including Owen Warner, Ross Adams, Jamelia and Jamie Lomas. Hollyoaks plans on a time travel storyline which will see the soap leap forward a year. This will hopefully explain why so many people have left the show and will be seen in upcoming scenes that will air this autumn.

