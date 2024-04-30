Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coronation Street fans are raging over the new deep fake storyline involving Abi Franklin played by Sally Carman, 42 and Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall).

The upcoming storyline will see Abi become the victim of X-rated videos created by A.I which will be sent to her boss Tyrone. The ITV soap recently announced its plans for the controversial storyline. A source told The Sun: “Script writers are always keen to reflect what’s happening in the world.”

However, fans of the long-running soap aren’t happy with the new plotline. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) one person asked: “Yes, you can say it is "modern commentary," but like.. who the f*** is even liking these plotlines?”

Another wrote: “Why? Whilst a third commented: “Why Can't Abi get a happy story? She's has good scenes with Kevin but what about her scenes with Alfie? Another case of a good actor slotting into another terrible narrative. Sally Carman is brilliant but this story is vile.”

Several celebrities including Taylor Swift have been victims of real life deep fake porn. According to the Revenge Porn Helpline website: “A deep fake is an image where the face or voice is changed to replace the likeness of one person with another.

“Deep fake imagery is created using AI technology to import an image of a face, or the sound of a voice, onto someone else’s body, essentially swapping their faces or voices.”

If you have been a victim of intimate image abuse, the Revenge Porn Website can give you advice and support. You can find more more information about accessing the Helpline here.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.