Coronation Street’s Roy Cropper has been charged with Lauren Bolton’s murder. (Picture: ITV)

Roy Cropper is set to offer up a massive clue about the mysterious disappearance of Lauren Bolton.

The Coronation Street character has been living behind bars after being arrested and charged with Lauren’s murder, after being the last person to see her alive. As he continues his stay at His Majesty’s pleasure, scenes next week will see the plot thicken over Lauren’s fate. Roy collapses in his prison cell after experiencing a flashback that could hold the answer to the ITV mystery.

In the flashback, he recalls a conversation between Lauren and Max Turner. After waking up, Roy recovers in hospital before being returned to prison once he is well enough to do so.

Next Friday (May 3) Roy - fighting for his freedom and maintaining his innocence - calls his lawyer Dee-Dee Bailey, and reveals that Lauren had been wearing an expensive necklace before she went missing. If Dee-Dee can find out who purchased it, that could reveal the identity of Lauren’s mystery boyfriend and expose another suspect.

Speaking on This Morning, the actor who plays Roy, David Neilson, said: “I mean, he needs support from himself, he puts himself there. I'm amazed that I [Roy] haven't been in prison before because everyone else has. Roy is innocent in every respect, he is innocent of the crime, but he is also an innocent soul.