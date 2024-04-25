‘Coronation Street’s’ Leanne Battersby could soon be heartbroken by Nick Tilsley’s affair with someone very close to her (ITV)

*Coronation Street spoilers ahead*: They say the course of true love doesn’t run smoothly, and that’s certainly true for Nick Tilsley and Leanne Battersby.

The pair, played by Ben Price and Jane Danson, have had an on/off relationship for almost the last 30 years, which has included two attempts at married life together. In February, fans watched as Leanne got down on one knee and propose to her long-time love.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hopeless romantics may have dared to hope this could finally be the time the couple, who first got together in 1997, could finally settle down and to together happily. But, this is a soap . . . so, think again.

Nick didn’t exactly look overjoyed when Leanne popped the question, and despite saying ‘yes’ he later admitted to his brother David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd) that he wasn’t sure he wanted to walk down the aisle with Leanne for a third time.

In the weeks that have followed since they became engaged, the pair have been running The Bistro together, but things have become strained between them again.

Recently, they attended a wedding fair where they met a man called Rowan (Emrhys Cooper). Rowan speaks to Leanne about the teachings of The Institute - which will turn out to be a cult - but viewers are currently watching as she gets sucked in to what Rowan tells her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has even started to pay him money in exchange for his self-help guidance and the supposed 'reality coding' sessions have left Nick and Leanne's sister Toyah Battersby (Georgia Taylor) concerned.

This week also saw Nick come to Toyah's rescue after she lashed out at internet sleuths who were attempting to dig up a patch on the Red Rec. She had already smashed a car window with a spade before her brother-in-law turned up and took her away.

Toyah hasn’t revealed to Nick why she was so upset, and although he tried to get her to open up to him she dismissed his concerns. Nick later shared his concerns about Toyah with Leanne, but she too was dismissive.

Spoilders have now teased, however, that Nick could become even closer to Toyah in the coming weeks - and there’s a suggestion that the two may even embark on an affair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If the pair did end up having an affair, it wouldn't be the first time Nick has cheated on Leanne.

Back in 2017, Nick kissed Michelle Connor while they were together. Previously, Nick and Leanne also had an affair themselves in 2010 when Leanne was in a relationship with Peter Barlow.

Then, when Leanne and Nick were set to marry for a second time in 2013, Leanne had a change of heart and tried to reunite with Peter, before then deciding it was Nick she wanted - but he soon found out.