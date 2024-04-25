Mellor could be seen helping out by toting timber on social media (Instagram/@willmellor76)

A British soap legend has taken to social media to share a sneak peek at his Cheshire garden makeover with fans.

Mellor, best known for his roles in Hollyoaks, EastEnders, Mr Bates vs The Post Office - and as Harvey Gaskell in Coronation Street - has been documenting his “tired” garden’s journey on Instagram. In a series of posts and stories, Mellor showed himself pitching in, helping tote about sacks of concrete and planks of timber.

The Sun reports Mellor’s garden makeover comes after a huge tree crashed into his home earlier in the year, during high winds. In an Instagram video, the actor said: "I have been telling the council about these trees for years because I knew something was going to happen... It could have killed someone - look at that," he said, gesturing to the tree's now-exposed roots.

In a post on Wednesday (23 April), the actor brought pints of beer, a bag of crisps, and a tube of CT1 to tradesmen working on what appeared to be a newly-built deck and bar area in the yard. Then, in an Instagram story shared by Mellor a day later, Lawn Stripes & Hedges landscaper Mark Marshall could be heard saying: “That is the end of the day, and the end of the project for the Will Mellor garden.”

He gave a shout out to EnviroBuild for the decking, before the camera panned to Mellor, asking: “There he is himself, Mr Mellor. What do you think of your decking mate?” The actor responded with a thumbs up, saying: "Look at it, I can't believe it's my garden.”

But it appears there’s more to come on the soap star’s garden transformation, with the last post in the series showing Mellor posing with the stars of The Home Improvement Channel UK, captioned: “Absolutely Great Day Filming.” The channel usually posts its full renovation videos on its YouTube account, but Mellor’s garden is yet to appear.

The project has been some time in the making. In mid-February, landscaper Marshall first announced he’d be working with Mellor. “We are super excited to tell you that we are going to be landscaping the garden of the legend himself, Will Mellor. Will reached out to us a couple of weeks ago to see if there was anything that we could do in his lovely, but tired, garden.