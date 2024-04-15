Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have shared their home renovation with their fans on a dedicated Instagram page - but their most recent upload has divided fan opinion. Photo by Getty Images.

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan have showed off their opulent entrance hall, three years after they first began restoring their mansion.

The golden reality TV couple have been creating their "dream home" in Essex since March 2021 and have shared updates about the property, which is reportedly worth around £3.5 million, with their fans on a dedicated Instagram page, @wrightyhome.

In the latest update, Mark, aged 37, and Michelle, age 36, showed off their stunning entrace hall which features a sweeping staircase and a chandelier. A transformation video, showing the before and after shots of the renovation, was shared on Friday (April 12). However, it has divided the opinion of their 618,000 followers.

Wright wrote in the caption: "When we designed our house & first had visions, it was always the hall that everything was going to be built around. We showed Chris [from business Escalier] our dream sweeping staircase and we remember his words 'I will bring that to life exactly' when we show you the CGI you will see how he did that from the structure to balustrades & the handrail, they absolutely nailed it!!

“Then it was about choosing the centrepiece…. The chandelier, this had to be right. Michelle had a vision of golden raindrops falling from the sky, she wanted it to be more than just a hanging ceiling light but more of a piece of art. We worked alongside @chantelle.lighting and created just that. The day we walked into the showroom to see the finished product (video to follow) we were absolutely blown away!!”

It is thought that the couple, who have been married for nine years, completed their house renovation some time ago as it’s reported that they held a housewarming party for their friends and family last year. However, Wright has continued to post content on their dedicated home account to give fans new glimpses in to the impressive home.

The latest post has gained more than 45,000 likes since it was uploaded - and while many people complimented the beautiful hallway, not everyone was impressed. One person who did approve of the hallway said: “What an amazing achievement for you both."

Another said: "Everything about that entrance is perfection. A third described it as “absolutely exquisite” while others described it as "beautiful," "dreamy" and "stunning". Celebrity pal fitness coach Joe Wicks complimented the pair and said: "Looks beautiful mate."

Others, however, had a less enthusiastic response. One said: "Be a nightmare to keep clean especially them lights." Others also commented to say it looked hard to maintain and keep clean, while others said the home overall was too large for the pair. One person asked: "Why do two people need such a big house? Always baffles me."