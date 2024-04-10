Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Katie Price is reportedly looking to move to the West Yorkshire city of Wakefield with her reality TV star boyfriend JJ Slater, after she has sold her ‘mucky mansion’.

The 45-year-old ex-glamour model is said to be bankrupt and looking to sell her self-proclaimed ‘mucky mansion’, which she was in the process of renovating last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The home, in Horsham, West Sussex, was the focus of a Channel 4 TV programme called ‘Katie Price’s Mucky Mansion’ during 2022 and 2023. Over two series’, TV cameras followed the mum-of-five as she attempted to transform the 19-room vandalised and uninhabitable mansion into a forever home for her family. But, the property is said to have fallen in to disrepair and Price is reported to have been declared bankrupt for the second time. The last time Price posted anything about the renovation to her dedicated ‘mucky mansion’ Instagram page was in July, and since then fans have been left questioning what’s happened with the project. The TV series is still available to watch on Channel 4 online.

Now, Price is said to be hoping to sell the dilapidated mansion, which she once hoped to turn into her dream family home, and swap it for a ready-made mansion in Wakefield.

The Wakefield home is said to be worth £2.5 million and boast six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a “leisure wing” with an indoor pool and gym, a cinema room, triple garage and views overlooking a golf course, according to ‘The Sun’. It is believed her boyfriend, JJ Slater, who took part in the 2023 series of ‘Married At First Sight UK’ is also hoping to sell his Essex home so that he can make the move with her.

If they do purchase the new mansion, it will provide plenty of space for Price’s eldest son Harvey, aged 21, as well as the couple. Price’s other childen live with their fathers; eldest children, Junior, age 18, and Princess, 16, with their father Peter Andre, and Jett, 10, and Bunny, nine, with Kieran Hayler.

Katie Price and her boyfriend, 'Married at First Sight UK star' JJ Slater. Photo by Instagram/johnjoeslater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Price, who was reportedly once once worth £45million, was declared bankrupt in 2019 and then again last month because she owed nearly £762,000 in unpaid tax. The media star was handed a bankruptcy order by a judge earlier this month after failing to pay her tax bill - but she was absent from her latest hearing.

It all comes as Price, 45, seemed to hint that she and Slater, 31, may be about to get engaged. The pair were rumoured to be dating earlier this year but only went Instagram official with their relationship at the end of February.

After enjoying a getaway with Slater, Katie took to her Instagram to share a post originally shared by Secret Cabins in West Sussex. The photo showed a neon sign which read: "Will you marry me?" Katie simply captioned her story: "Absolutely love this place," along with a red heart emoji.

Price has been married and engaged serveral times before, while Slater was ‘married’ during his time on the reality TV series. Price has been married three times; first to Peter Andre (2005 to 2009), then MMA star Alex Reid (2010 to 2011) and most recently Kieran Hayler (2013 to 2021). She was also engaged to Kris Boyson, Scott Sullivan, Leandro Penna, Warren Furman and ‘Love Island’ star Carl Woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slater was originally matched with Bianca Petronzi during his time on ‘Married at First Sight’. The pair had a wedding ceremony, where they met for the first time and said ‘I do’ - although the union was not legally binding. He caused controversy, however, by leaving Petronzi in favour of starting a romance with fellow bride Ella Morgan, who also ended her marriage to be with him.

The pair re-entered the experiment as a new couple, and though they made it to final vows Slater decided he did not want to take the relationship any further - causing Morgan heartbreak.