Actress Tina Malone has told her fans about the last time she saw her husband, Paul Chase Malone, before he died unexpectedly last month.

Posting on X, the heartbroken actress said she was “so bereft”. Recalling the night before he died in a post last night (Tuesday April 9), she said: “Four weeks ago at 4pm today my hubby made scrambled eggs, bacon, beans, sausages for flame, kissed me and said see you later…. 10 hours later he was dead, I am broken, so bereft.”

Paul Chase Malone died aged 42 in March. 61-year-old soap star Tina announced the death of her husband of 14 years on social media on Wednesday March 13.

The actress wrote on X: "It’s with total heartbreak I write this my husband Paul chase Malone passed away this morning we are totally devastated." The cause of death is still unknown."

Tina, who is known for her roles in ‘Shameless’ ‘Brookside’, married Paul in 2010, but the two announced their separation in 2019 after 11 years together. However, they reconciled their marriage in February 2020. The star said their relationship was back to normal and said their "love never went away".

The couple shared a daughter called Flame, who was born in 2013 when Tina was 50.

Tina’s emotional post has been flooded with supportive comments from her fans. One said: “The last thing you remember him doing was an act of love for your child together. <3 That is something that you will treasure in time more than you can right now. I am sending so much love from Belfast <3 to you and Flame.” Another added: “I’m so very sorry for your loss of your lovely husband Tina. May your treasured memories of your happy times together bring you comfort now and in the days to come X.”

Other fans who have also lost loved ones shared their advice. One said: “The same thing happened to me 20 years ago. The shock is almost as bad as the grief. I’m so sorry. It will get easier but not for a few years.”

Another added: “So sorry to hear this. You will always have that memory of him and never let go of that. It has been 6 years for me and still talk about him to people. Stay strong and keep the good memories alive. That is just my thoughts.”

One person, who appeared to know the actress personally, said: “Sending you a massive warm hug & squeeze Tin.x”

Tina previously posted on X on Saturday, (April 6), to thank people for their kindess shown to her at her late husband’s funeral. She wrote: “I am truly moved by the support,outpouring of grief and respect from my incredible friends and family and the first battalion 22nd regiment of the cheshires,for my husband Paul’s funeral two days ago,no words for how I feel and our girl flame,we are utterly heartbroken xx.”