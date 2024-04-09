Reality star Lauri Peterson with her son Josh Waring who has died, aged 35

Josh Waring, son of the former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson, likely dies of an overdose, according to cops. Police officers investigating Waring’s death told TMZ that he likely died from an overdose due to drug paraphernalia and residue being found in the room he was found dead in. A toxicology report is still to be completed to confirm the cause of death, but officers do not believe there was foul play in regards to his death. Police were called after he missed his 11.30am check-out.

The 35-year-old died on Easter Sunday (March 31), with his reality star mother confirming his passing with an emotional post on Instagram. She told her followers: “It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday. No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.”

Peterson appeared on Real Housewives of Orange County from 2006 until 2013, with her son’s substance abuse issues often documented on the show. She touched on his struggles in her Instagram tribute.