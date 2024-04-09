Josh Waring cause of death: son of RHOC star Lauri Peterson 'likely died from overdose'
Josh Waring, son of the former Real Housewives of Orange County star Lauri Peterson, likely dies of an overdose, according to cops. Police officers investigating Waring’s death told TMZ that he likely died from an overdose due to drug paraphernalia and residue being found in the room he was found dead in. A toxicology report is still to be completed to confirm the cause of death, but officers do not believe there was foul play in regards to his death. Police were called after he missed his 11.30am check-out.
The 35-year-old died on Easter Sunday (March 31), with his reality star mother confirming his passing with an emotional post on Instagram. She told her followers: “It is with a shattered heart that I write this post to let you know that my sweet Josh left this earth Easter Sunday. No one can ever prepare you for this feeling of such deep loss. Every fiber in my body hurts. Josh fought every single day for most of his adult life, for his life, but this past Sunday, the challenge was too great.”
Peterson appeared on Real Housewives of Orange County from 2006 until 2013, with her son’s substance abuse issues often documented on the show. She touched on his struggles in her Instagram tribute.
She said: “Not everyone understands those suffering from substance abuse disorder, but I am forever grateful for your understanding and the impact you made on his life. I also thank those who have supported me through this journey and offering kind words of encouragement by sharing their stories of living with substance abuse disorder and the many parents that have shared their stories over the years with me about the children they have sadly lost due to this illness.”
