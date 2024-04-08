Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marvel star Jonathan Majors has been sentenced in a New York court for assaulting his former girlfriend, avoiding jail time. The actor, who had faced up to one year in prison was found guilty of assaulting Grace Jabbari in December 2023.

Majors, who is known for playing Kang the Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and for starring in Creed III, faced misdemeanour charges following an incident in March 2023 in which the 34-year-old called the police himself.

His former girlfriend, 31-year-old British dancer Grace Jabbari told the court she had suffered a fractured finger, bruising, and a cut behind her ear, and text messages were read to the court which seemed to suggest that Majors had warned her against seeking medical for treatment over a separate incident.

Jonathan Majors faces three misdemeanour counts of assault and harassment. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

The jury ultimately convicted him of one assault charge and a harassment violation, though acquitted him on a different assault charge and of aggravated harassment. Here’s everything you need to know about what happened during his sentencing.

Jonathan Majors sentencing

Majors was sentenced today (April 8) in a New York court room to one year of domestic violence programming. The former Marvel star avoided jail time and instead must attend a 52 week programme in Los Angeles and continue with therapy. Judge Michael Gaffey said that “jail is not necessary” and also awarded Jabbari a protection order and asked Majors to pay her $250.

In a victim impact statement before sentencing, Jabbari described how the incident had left her with “extreme and emotional pain”. She said whilst wiping away tears that the “defendant acted as if we were in a lovely relationship, that he cared about me and loved me, the reality is he isolated me from friends and family”.

She continued: “He is not sorry. He has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again. He will hurt other women. This is a man who believes he is above the law. I had a career, a life and a body, all of which he has damaged.”