Acclaimed BBC TV executive Sir Paul Fox has died aged 98, his family has said.

The BBC released a statement this morning (Tuesday April 9) to say that they had been informed by the family of Sir Fox that he had passed away. It is not yet known the details surrounding his death, including the cause on timing.

In tribute, BBC Director General, Tim Davie, says: “Sir Paul had a towering career in television - not just with the BBC - but across the industry.

BBC TV executive Sir Paul Fox has died aged 98. Photo by BBC.

“Few people have had such a broad and lasting impact on the TV landscape, commissioning shows that audiences have loved for decades and still love. From ‘Sports Personality of the Year’ and ‘Panorama’ to the ‘Two Ronnies’, ‘Dad’s Army’ and ‘Parkinson’, his legacy is unmatched. He was one of the best TV executives from a golden era in television. He will be hugely missed.”

Born 1925, Fox joined the BBC in the 1950s as a newsreel scriptwriter and went on to edit Sportsview and Panorama, inventing ‘BBC Sports Personality of the Year’ along the way.

He then became Controller of BBC One where he oversaw a roll call of hugely successful programmes, including ‘Dad’s Army’, ‘Parkinson’ and ‘The Two Ronnies’. From 1973 to 1988, he was at Yorkshire TV where he ended up as Managing Director, before returning to the BBC as Managing Director of Network Television.

He retired in 1991, the year in which he was knighted for services to the TV industry.

Tributes have been left to Sir Fox on social media in the hours since his death was announced. TV producer Richard Marson wrote on X: “Sir Paul Fox deserved the overused term ‘legend’ - he was a broadcasting Titan. On a personal note, he contributed to several projects of mine - from the TV Centre doc to the biographies of Verity Lambert and Biddy Baxter. Razor sharp, acerbic, wise and kind.”