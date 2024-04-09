Andre oniface made 48 appearances for France and helped them to four Five Nations triumphs

French rugby great Andre Boniface has died aged 89, his family announced. Described as the epitome of French flair, Boniface rose to prominence at the age of 17 when he joined Dax and completed a move to local club Mont-de-Marsan where he would play for the remainder of his career, notably guiding them to their first and only league title in 1963.

Boniface, along with his brother Guy, was recognised as one of the most talented players in French rugby history. Overall, he made 48 appearances for his country between 1954 and 1966 - notably winning the Five Nations title on four different occasions. Between 1960 and 1966, the brotherly duo played in 24 of France's 26 Five Nations matches, partnering at centre in 10 of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair played their final France game together in 1966. Tragedy then hit the Boniface family and the wider French rugby public when Guy died in a car accident at just 30-years of age. Stade Montois' stadium was named after Guy following his death.

Andre Boniface remained an icon of French rugby after his retirement in 1968. He was inducted into the International Rugby Hall of Fame in 2005 and joined his brother in the IRB Hall of Fame in 2011.

The French Rugby Federation paid tribute to the rugby icon in a statement on social media. It reads: “It is with deep sadness that the French Rugby Federation learned this morning of the death of Andre Boniface, legend of French rugby.

“Trained at AS Montfortoise, before joining US Dax and Stade Montois, ‘Boni’ left us at the age of 89.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the top of its 48 selections, French rugby today loses one of its iconic, one of the creators of French Flair, an inspiration to generations that followed. We send our deepest condolences to his family, his loved ones and all those who crossed his path. Goodbye Boni.”

Sports journalist Paul Eddison added: “RIP Andre Boniface. My mum’s all-time favourite player, a legend of French rugby.