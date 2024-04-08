English heavyweights Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are battling it out for the Premier League title.

Premier League fans are being treated to a classic three-horse title race, with just one point separating English heavyweights Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City. Defending champions Manchester City are aiming to win a fourth league title in a row under the experienced Pep Guardiola - a feat that has never previously been achieved in the history of English football, even by the great Manchester United teams of Sir Alex Ferguson and the serial-winning Liverpool teams of Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

Arsenal are out for redemption after last season’s near-miss in the title race. The Gunners fell out of form in the final few weeks of the season last term, but have emerged even stronger this time around with the introduction of key players like Declan Rice and a rejuvenated Kai Havertz, among others.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will be targeting a dream end to the Jurgen Klopp fairytale. The German spearheaded the Reds to their first league title in 30 years back in 2020, and will now be hoping to treat fans to the perfect send-off as his incredible nine-year reign as Liverpool boss comes to a close.

Fans can expect to see plenty of twists and turns in a thrilling title race as we approach the final furlong of the season. But which team has the best run-in and who is the favourite to take home the Premier League title?

Here’s all you need to know.

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are chasing their first league title since the invincible season in 2003/04. The Gunners were the outstanding team for much of last season, but slipped out of contention after a late blip which saw them win just three of their final nine games, which included a four-game winless streak.

The introduction of David Raya, Kai Havertz and particularly Declan Rice looks to have taken the team to a whole new level and Arsenal boast a record of 10 wins from their last 11 games, without ever trailing at any point. William Saliba’s injury last term proved to be the turning point for the team, but if they can keep the Frenchman fit alongside his defensive partner Gabriel, then the Gunners will feel they have a great chance.

Here are Arsenal’s remaining Premier League fixtures

Arsenal vs Aston Villa - Sunday 14 April

Wolves vs Arsenal - Saturday 20 April

Arsenal vs Chelsea - Tuesday 23 April

Tottenham vs Arsenal - Sunday 28 April

Arsenal vs Bournemouth - Saturday 4 May

Man Utd vs Arsenal - Saturday 11 May

Arsenal vs Everton - Sunday 19 May

Liverpool

Liverpool missed out on Champions League football entirely last season, but have bounced straight back into the title race this term, in what many felt would be a transitional season for the Reds. Jurgen Klopp’s side have already won one trophy (the Carabao Cup) earlier this season, and have proven to be the toughest team to beat so far, with just two league defeats.

The German is determined to end his time at Anfield on a high and is one of the few coaches with experience of knocking Pep Guardiola off his perch having won the title in 2020. Liverpool have a number of leaders in their squad with experience of being in the title race, such as Allison, Trent Alexander Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah and at their best have the credentials to win the title once again.

Here are Liverpool’s remaining Premier League fixtures

Liverpool vs Crystal Palace - Sunday 14 April

Fulham vs Liverpool - Sunday 21 April

Everton vs Liverpool - Wednesday 24 April

West Ham vs Liverpool - Saturday 27 April

Liverpool vs Tottenham - Sunday 5 May

Aston Villa vs Liverpool - Saturday 11 May

Liverpool vs Wolves - Sunday 19 May

Manchester City

Manchester City are trailing Liverpool and Arsenal by one point heading into the final furlong, but traditionally speaking Pep Guardiola’s men have saved their best form for the final run-in. However, Manchester City, unlike Liverpool and Arsenal are still competing in three competitions rather than two - meaning they will need to rotate their squad to handle both the FA Cup and Champions League.

This, however, is a situation that Guardiola has proven he can handle in the past and the Citizens will feel with the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland and Rodri at their disposal that they have a team capable of becoming both the first to win four titles in a row, and the first to win two consecutive trebles in English football.

Here are Manchester City’s remaining Premier League fixtures

Manchester City vs Luton - Saturday 13 April

Brighton vs Manchester City - Thursday 25 April

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City - Sunday 28 April

Manchester City vs Wolves - Saturday 4 May

Fulham vs Manchester City - Saturday 11 May

Manchester City vs West Ham - Sunday 19 May

Tottenham vs Manchester City - TBC

Which team has the best run-in?

Statistically speaking, Manchester City have the easiest run-in of the three title chasing teams. Their remaining opponents have an average points per game of 1.43, which is lower than Liverpool’s 1.5 and Arsenal’s 1.62.

Manchester City, after all, have been there before and will feel that they have the experience to overcome a number of their tests. The standout fixture, however, remains a trip to Tottenham at a ground where Pep Guardiola is yet to register a Premier League victory.

The Citizens also have to navigate three different competitions which is an added strain compared to Liverpool and Arsenal, who have just two tournaments to deal with. Liverpool face challenging tests against Merseyside rivals Everton, who are fighting for survival, and Tottenham and Aston Villa as they fight for Champions League.

