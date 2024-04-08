Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The daughter of the late director Sohanur Rahman Sohan has been found dead in a hotel room. The body of Samia Rahman Sristy was discovered at Rongdhonu Hotel in Dhaka on Sunday evening (April 7) at a hotel adjacent to Cambrian School in the Jatrabari area, the Daily Observer reported.

According to SI Sabbir Hossain of the Jatrabari Police Station, the hotel authorities reported the incident, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. Upon arrival, they found 34-year-old Sristy ‘hanging from the window grill’of room 201 of the residential hotel.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sristy reportedly had been living with her husband, Tanim, in Uattara Sector No 3. However, due to a family fallout, she had left home a few days before the incident and she is believed to have checked into the hotel room on Sunday afternoon.

Calls for concern were made by the hotel staff after receiving no response upon delivering the breaking fast meal to her room. A police team arrived at the scene and gained entry into the room, where they discovered Sristy's lifeless body. Following this, the body was transported to the morgue at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Her death comes just months after her father’s death. Sohanur passed away in his sleep on September 13 last year, just a day after her mother’s death.