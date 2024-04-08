Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police have named the mum-of-six who is believed to have died in a murder-suicide incident at the hands of her ex-partner.

Marian Gheorghe, 52, was found seriously injured at her home in Caludon Road in Coventry at around 5.30am on Friday, April 5. He was taken to hospital but later died from her injuries.

Police believe her ex-partner, Vicala Gheorghe, 49, fatally stabbed her before taking his own life at her home. A West Midlands Police spokesperson said: “The pair were former partners and forensic post mortems will take place next week to establish the causes of death.

Marian Gheorghe was fatally injured and later died from her injuries. (Credit: West Midlands Police / SWNS)

“We're continuing our enquiries into exactly what happened but at this stage we strongly believe Marian injured Vicala and then himself. We're offering support to family members during this distressing time. We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident at this stage."

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a stabbing on Caludon Road in Coventry at 5.30am. Three ambulances, two paramedic officers and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two patients: a man and a woman.

"The man, who was in a critical condition, was receiving basic life support from police colleagues before ambulance staff took over and immediately began administering advanced life support. Sadly, he could not be saved and was confirmed dead at the scene.

“The female patient, who had suffered serious injuries, received advanced trauma care from medics before being conveyed on blue lights to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.