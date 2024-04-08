Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A teenage boy has been killed in a knife attack in West Bromwich.

West Midlands Police confirmed that the young boy had passed away following reports of a stabbing at around 9.15pm on Sunday, April 7. Officers responded to the call at New Square shopping centre in the middle of the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the work of paramedics and emergency services, the 15-year-old dies at the scene. Police confirmed that his family had been informed and a murder investigation has been launched.

DCI Laura Harrison, from the force's homicide team, said: "It is a tragedy that yet another young life has been lost as a result knife crime. Our immediate thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends. We’re at the early stages of our enquiries but we have detectives working hard to identify those responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.

"There are several lines of enquiry that we will be following, but we also need people to come forward with information. We'll be increasing patrols and offering reassurance to the community over the coming days.”