West Bromwich stabbing: teenage boy, 15, killed in deadly knife attack outside New Square shopping centre
A teenage boy has been killed in a knife attack in West Bromwich.
West Midlands Police confirmed that the young boy had passed away following reports of a stabbing at around 9.15pm on Sunday, April 7. Officers responded to the call at New Square shopping centre in the middle of the town.
Despite the work of paramedics and emergency services, the 15-year-old dies at the scene. Police confirmed that his family had been informed and a murder investigation has been launched.
DCI Laura Harrison, from the force's homicide team, said: "It is a tragedy that yet another young life has been lost as a result knife crime. Our immediate thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends. We’re at the early stages of our enquiries but we have detectives working hard to identify those responsible and bring them into custody as soon as possible.
"There are several lines of enquiry that we will be following, but we also need people to come forward with information. We'll be increasing patrols and offering reassurance to the community over the coming days.”
Anyone with any information about the attack has been urged to contact police either through Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by phoning 101 and quoting the log number 3772 of 7 April. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.