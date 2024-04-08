Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman after she was found dead in her car in east London.

Gogoa Tape, 27, was arrested by Met Police officers on Saturday, April 6 in connection with the death. The victim, who is believed to be 25-year-old Kennedi Westcarr-Sabaroche, was found dead inside her vehicle on the same day, with the car found in Whiston Road in Hackney.

Police officers had to force entry to her car and attempted to resuscitate the woman before paramedics arrived. However, despite the efforts of emergency service, she was pronounced dead at the scene.