(Photo: Tim Roney/Getty Images)

That’s according to a source who told The Sun the pop star was "not doing well financially" when he died with “lots of debts” and "without a will”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People who knew Paul might not be surprised by how little he left,” the source said at the time, “although it is shocking a member of the group would not be well-off."

They added that it was "absolutely terrible that S Club made tens or hundreds of millions but Paul died like this, in near poverty.”

According to the report, the singer left behind assets totalling £35,773, but he also owed more than £20,000 in bills and debts. After paying off what he owed, this left him with just £15,489.

Cattermole had previously expressed his surprise at how little money the band made in the early 2000s, when they were at their peak, and openly voiced his displeasure over record executives making far more money than he or his bandmates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each band member reportedly made only £150,000 a year, despite their record label allegedly making millions from their success as the group sold millions of songs worldwide, secured major endorsement deals and were featured on popular TV shows.

Like many artists from the late 1990s and early 2000s, Cattermole and S Club 7 may have seen a decline in royalties from record sales and music streaming as the industry evolved - especially true if he did not have significant songwriting credits, or if he signed unfavourable contracts.

After S Club 7 disbanded in 2003, Cattermole attempted a solo career but did not achieve the same level of success as he did with the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on ITV’s Loose Women in 2019, Cattermole said he had intended to increase his income by making appearances on well-known reality shows like Dancing On Ice and Strictly, saying: "I've wanted to be on them... but they haven't wanted me for whatever reason."