Paris and Tyson Fury with their children. Photo by @parisfury1 on Instagram.

Paris Fury is back on social media - and seemingly ignoring the controversial video she shared of her two-year-old daughter, Athena, swearing. Paris, who has been married to World Boxing Council heavyweight Tyson Fury for 15 years, caused outrage last week by sharing a video online of the couple’s youngest daughter using bad language.

The word slipped out while Athena was playing with a toy phone. Mum-of-seven Paris was recording the incident and decided to upload the clip to her Instagram page - but her fans were less than impressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It occured when Paris was filming her young daughter outside the Tyson Morecambe home. She alerted her followers to turn the sound on to listen to her Instagram story. In the short clip, Athena held up her pink Peppa Pig toy phone to her ear and pretended to be having a phone call. She then pointed to the floor and said: “That’s dog s**t.” Paris was quick to advise the little girl she shouldn’t say that and simply replied: “No.”

Acknowledging the bad language, Paris included an embarrassed face emoji and a laughing emoji alongside the video and wrote: “Such an angel with that mouth.” She also seemed to be aware of the controversy the language would cause as she then stated: “Parent-police - we are teaching her it’s not called that.”

Some people were less than impressed by the video, but Paris has ignored any negativity she may have been subjected by posting to social media again. She posted a series of Instagram Stories yesterfday (Sunday April 7), one of which was simply of a love heart sweet, with the message 'you're love' written on it. She also shared images of her new trainers and her Sunday dinner. This isn't the first time Paris' parenting has come under fire. Swearing was shown to be part of family life for Paris’ young sons - with Adonis, then aged four, flipping the finger at the camera during the filming of their Netflix documentary ‘At Home With the Furys’ last year. During the show, then 11-year-old Prince was also recorded frequently using the F-word.

When asked by documentary makers if it bothered her that her young children use bad language and offensive gesturews, Paris replied: “I think there’s [sic] bigger things at play. I don’t want my children to have bad language - I do teach them, I do check up, but if it comes out here or there now and again...”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The controversy comes just a few days after Tyson Fury has hinted that wife is pregnant with eight child following a cryptic social media post. Paris, aged 34, shared an image of herself on Instagram at the end of March wearing a satin dress at her niece’s 16th birthday party. The Gypsy King cheekily commented: “Looking a bit pregnant here”. The heavyweight champion, 35, also shared the post to his story with the caption: “Mother of seven kids and still beautiful. Still strong and my rock #eightincoming”.